Entertainment News
Home

LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Dwyane Wade & More Offer Well Wishes To Lamar Odom

It's clear there are few celebrities who are as universally well-liked as Lamar Odom.

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES, CA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2012 - FILE - Clippers forward, Lamar Odom, during the LA Laker

One thing about Lamar Odom: he’s touched a lot of people.

Since the two-time NBA champion was discovered unresponsive in a Nevada brothel last night, rumors have begun to swirl surrounding his current condition. Meanwhile, celebrities are sounding off on social media in support of Lamar, or as many of them know him: LO.

It’s clear there are few celebrities who are as universally well-liked as Lamar Odom. Keep scrolling to read the heartfelt messages sent from his peers, former teammates, and friends.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Instagram Photo

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SOURCE & PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram

SEE ALSO: Lamar Odom Found Unconscious At Nevada Brothel

SEE ALSO: 67 Photos Of Khloe & Lamar’s Enduring Love

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Dwyane Wade & More Offer Well Wishes To Lamar Odom

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113382”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113382″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113382″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113382” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Dwyane Wade & More Offer Well Wishes To Lamar Odom was originally published on globalgrind.com

dwyane wade , hospitalization , kendall jenner , lamar odom , Lebron James , twitter

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close