Miley Cyrus & The Flaming Lips To Perform Naked In Concert

This isn’t even surprising.
Miley Cyrus, possibly the most obnoxious pop star of all time, is planning to perform naked with The Flaming Lips.
To support the release of the Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz album, Miley and psych rock band (and collaborators) The Flaming Lips are set to hit the road in November. Typically, Miley’s tours include barely-there bodysuits and raunchy behavior, but never has she been completely naked.
Well, it’s 2015 and Miley’s trying something new. The six-city tour will include a very nude Miley Cyrus and the presence of a weird milky substance that she’s planning on covering her fans with. Oh, it also should be noted that Miley is asking her fans to show up naked as well.
According to The Flaming Lips’ lead singer Wayne Coyne, it’ll be a completely bare concert.
Check out if naked Miley will be in a city near you.
Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Tour Dates
11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
11/28 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
12/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
