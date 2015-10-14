Tiny Holds T.I. Down After Sexist Hillary Clinton Comments: “He Was Thinking About Me”

Tiny was at LAX on Tuesday when the good folks over at TMZ decided to ask about her husband T.I.‘s controversial comments that he would never vote for Hillary Clinton for president.

Tiny stood by her man, but did let the cameras know Tip is a little bit sexist – but that’s because he’s an old-fashioned type of guy who believes a man should take care of his woman. Tiny goes on to explain, “I’m not disrespected by his comments because I know the man he is.”

As for T.I.’s comments that women are too emotional and wouldn’t hesitate to drop a nuke on the world, Tiny jokes, “He might have been thinking about me at the time.”

The entire impromptu interview is quite interesting and worth a quick watch.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

