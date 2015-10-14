Tiny Holds T.I. Down After Sexist Hillary Clinton Comments: “He Was Thinking About Me”

Tiny was at LAX on Tuesday when the good folks over at TMZ decided to ask about her husband T.I.‘s controversial comments that he would never vote for Hillary Clinton for president.
Tiny stood by her man, but did let the cameras know Tip is a little bit sexist – but that’s because he’s an old-fashioned type of guy who believes a man should take care of his woman. Tiny goes on to explain, “I’m not disrespected by his comments because I know the man he is.”
As for T.I.’s comments that women are too emotional and wouldn’t hesitate to drop a nuke on the world, Tiny jokes, “He might have been thinking about me at the time.”
The entire impromptu interview is quite interesting and worth a quick watch.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
39 Of Tiny's Best Mom Moments! (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 39
1. Tiny and her daughter Zonique look like twins.
Source:Instagram
2 of 39
2. Major is too adorable with his chocolate mustache.
Source:Instagram
3 of 39
3. Tiny celebrates her oldest daughter's graduation.
Source:Instagram
4 of 39
4. Tiny is all smiles with son King.
Source:Instagram
5 of 39
5. Family photo.
Source:Instagram
6 of 39
6. Major is majorly cute.
Source:Instagram
7 of 39
7. Road Trip with the family.
Source:Instagram
8 of 39
8. Aww!
Source:Instagram
9 of 39
9. Mama's boy.
Source:Instagram
10 of 39
10. King collage.
Source:Instagram
11 of 39
11. Vacay!
Source:Instagram
12 of 39
12. Young Tiny before the Harris clan.
Source:Instagram
13 of 39
13. Young Tiny and cutie Zonique.
Source:Instagram
14 of 39
14. A red haired Tiny is all smiles with young King.
Source:Instagram
15 of 39
15. Like Mother, Like Daughter.
Source:Instagram
16 of 39
16. King is a younger version of T.I.
Source:Instagram
17 of 39
17. On the field with her boy.
Source:Instagram
18 of 39
18. Disney World family trip.
Source:Instagram
19 of 39
19. Tiny gets the boys together for a movie night.
Source:Instagram
20 of 39
20. Congrats Major.
Source:Instagram
21 of 39
21. Triplets.
Source:Instagram
22 of 39
22. Mama's boy and her pup.
Source:Instagram
23 of 39
23. Dynamic duo.
Source:Instagram
24 of 39
24. Family hustle.
Source:Instagam
25 of 39
25. Young Tiny feeding her newborn back in '93.
Source:Instagram
26 of 39
26. Sleepy time.
Source:Instagram
27 of 39
27. King gets homework help from his mom.
Source:Instagram
28 of 39
28. Family first.
Source:Instagram
29 of 39
29. Mommy Mode.
Source:Instagram
30 of 39
30. The Harris Clan hit the BET Awards red carpet.
Source:Instagram
31 of 39
31. Girls day out.
Source:Instagram
32 of 39
32. Tiny hits her step-son's birthday party.
Source:Instagram
33 of 39
33. Tiny shared this pic of her kids in their younger days.
Source:Instagram
34 of 39
34. Young Tiny and Zonique.
Source:Instagram
35 of 39
35. Tiny posed with her kids and T.I.'s sister.
Source:Instagram
36 of 39
36. FaceTime with Major.
Source:Instagram
37 of 39
37. Disney World crew.
Source:Instagram
38 of 39
38. Throwback!
Source:Instagram
39 of 39
39. Hustle gang.
Tiny Holds T.I. Down After Sexist Hillary Clinton Comments: “He Was Thinking About Me” was originally published on globalgrind.com