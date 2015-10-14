Entertainment News
Home

Tiny Holds T.I. Down After Sexist Hillary Clinton Comments: “He Was Thinking About Me”

Tiny was at LAX on Tuesday when the good folks over at TMZ decided to ask about her husband's controversial comments.

Leave a comment

TI, Tiny,

Tiny was at LAX on Tuesday when the good folks over at TMZ decided to ask about her husband T.I.‘s controversial comments that he would never vote for Hillary Clinton for president.

Tiny stood by her man, but did let the cameras know Tip is a little bit sexist – but that’s because he’s an old-fashioned type of guy who believes a man should take care of his woman. Tiny goes on to explain, “I’m not disrespected by his comments because I know the man he is.”

As for T.I.’s comments that women are too emotional and wouldn’t hesitate to drop a nuke on the world, Tiny jokes, “He might have been thinking about me at the time.”

The entire impromptu interview is quite interesting and worth a quick watch.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

39 photos Launch gallery

39 Of Tiny's Best Mom Moments! (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Tiny Holds T.I. Down After Sexist Hillary Clinton Comments: “He Was Thinking About Me”

39 Of Tiny's Best Mom Moments! (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113302”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113302″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113302″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113302” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Tiny Holds T.I. Down After Sexist Hillary Clinton Comments: “He Was Thinking About Me” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Hillary Clinton , Sexist , T.I. , tiny

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close