Don’t bother Puffy, he’s working.
For the man who declared that “sleeping is forbidden,” it’s no surprise Puff Daddy is obsessed with working. The Bad Boy mogul didn’t build a $550 million empire sitting on his ass, and he raps about it on his latest release – fittingly titled “Workin.”
Puffy debuted the song last night at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with Lil Kim by his side. “Play this sh*t 100 times, if you don’t we gon be in here every single night you…workin,” raps Puffy.
“Workin” serves as the follow-up to Puffy’s Pharrell-assisted single “Finna Get Loose.” Puffy is currently in the studio readying his forthcoming new album, which is set to be released via Epic Records.
Get working on that play button below.
Puff Daddy & The Family “Workin” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com