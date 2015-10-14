Entertainment News
Home

More Details On Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization: Brothel Owner Speaks Out, Kobe & Khloe Rush To His Side

Brothel owner speaks out as friends and family rush to be by Lamar's side.

Leave a comment

Kobe Bryant And Phil Jackson Address The Media

Last night, news broke that Lamar Odom was found unconscious inside The Love Ranch, a Nevada sex brothel owned by Dennis Hof of HBO’s Cathouse fame.

Now, Hof is speaking out about Lamar’s condition and more details surrounding his hospitalization via ET:

“Lamar arrived Saturday, we picked him up at his place in Vegas. He was in a great mood and ready to have a good time. He just wanted a little peace and quiet to get away from the pressures of his life and come hang out with us and drink a little cognac and have a good time,” Hof told the outlet.

Things took a turn the next day when someone called Lamar at the Love Ranch and changed his mood.

“He did get a phone call on Sunday that upset him a little bit, but we don’t know what that was about. After that he regrouped and continued to have a good time,” Hof said.

While Dennis said he didn’t see Lamar do any drugs, he admitted to hearing that he took about eight or ten pills of herbal Viagra, which “sounds like a lot to me.”

The news has hit a lot of people hard. Ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and her family rushed to Lamar’s side, but they aren’t the only ones there. His ex-Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant is in Vegas with Lamar as well, leaving his pre-season games to be by Odom’s side and pray with the Kardashians.

A rep for Odom warned the public not to listen to false reports about his current condition.

“Family and friends are extremely concerned for Lamar,” Odom’s longtime publicist and friend, Eve Sarkisyan, tells Us in a statement. “Please don’t listen to the false information being circulated unofficially. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

We’ll continue praying for Lamar.

SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading More Details On Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization: Brothel Owner Speaks Out, Kobe & Khloe Rush To His Side

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113264”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113264″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113264″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113264” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

More Details On Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization: Brothel Owner Speaks Out, Kobe & Khloe Rush To His Side was originally published on globalgrind.com

brothel , drugs , kardashians , Khloe Kardashian , Kobe Bryant , lamar odom , Sex house

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close