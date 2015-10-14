Entertainment News
They said for better or for worse, and Khloe's sticking to it.

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

Lamar Odom is reportedly in critical condition after he was found unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel yesterday, and since the sad news broke, celebrities have reacted with prayers and well wishes. Former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant is said to be at his bedside, along with Lamar’s ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

Despite all the drama that plagued their relationship toward its end, situations like this make you realize what matters most. No matter what you think of their relationship, confusing as it may be, you can’t help but respect the time they spent together.

We wish Lamar well during this difficult time.

Click through the gallery below for 67 photos of Khloe and Lamar during happier times.

SEE ALSO: Lamar Odom Reportedly Found Unconscious At Las Vegas Brothel

SEE ALSO: An Emotional Lamar Odom Threatens To Spill All The Secrets

For Better Or Worse: 67 Photos Of Khloe & Lamar’s Enduring Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

