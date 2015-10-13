Kourtney Kardashian Won’t Split Custody With “Drunk Mess” Scott Disick

We know that the circus of a relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has been well documented courtesy of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And despite going through constant spats, the embattled couple always found a way to make things work. But now, it appears they’re completely over.
“Kourtney really seems finished with Scott this time,” a source tells PEOPLE.
In addition, Kourtney is working with urgency to finalize the custody agreement with her ex-beau. The duo – although never married – have three kids, including Mason, 5, Penelope 3, and Reign, nine months.
“However, Kourtney won’t allow Scott split custody,” the source adds. “She thinks he is a drunk mess and not fit to be a parent without supervision.”
The source also reveals that the eldest daughter of the Kardashian clan is growing comfortable with the idea of doing things on her own, despite Scott’s absence.
“Although being a single mom is not easy, Kourtney is used to taking care of the kids by herself,” the source says. “She has them on a great schedule and everything runs smoothly even when she is alone with them. She had some nanny help, too, since she is working, but she spends as much time as possible with the kids.”
Hopefully, Scott can try to get his lady and life back before it’s too late.
SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever
Source:Splash News
1 of 18
1. Hot momma.
Source:Splash News
2 of 18
2. Flaunting toned abs.
Source:Splash News
3 of 18
3. Strutting in a mini dress.
Source:Splash News
4 of 18
4. Distressed denim like a badass.
5 of 18
5. No mom shorts here!
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. Damn! She rocked this jumpsuit to Kylie's 18th birthday party.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
7. Selfie game strong.
Source:Splash News
8 of 18
8. Mommy duty.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
9. On a Tuesday.
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. Yeezus.
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
11. Denim cut-offs for the 4th of July.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. Kourt and Khlo.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
13. Doing dishes.
Source:Splash News
14 of 18
14. Girls night out.
Source:Splash News
15 of 18
15. Killing it.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
16. Goth glam.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
17. Braided beauty.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. Hello, cleavage.
Kourtney Kardashian Won’t Split Custody With “Drunk Mess” Scott Disick was originally published on globalgrind.com