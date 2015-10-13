Entertainment News
Home

Kourtney Kardashian Won’t Split Custody With “Drunk Mess” Scott Disick

Despite going through constant spats, the embattled couple always found a way to make things work. But now, it appears they're completely over.

Leave a comment

kardashians do dinner in NYC

We know that the circus of a relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has been well documented courtesy of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And despite going through constant spats, the embattled couple always found a way to make things work. But now, it appears they’re completely over.

“Kourtney really seems finished with Scott this time,” a source tells PEOPLE.

In addition, Kourtney is working with urgency to finalize the custody agreement with her ex-beau. The duo – although never married – have three kids, including Mason, 5, Penelope 3, and Reign, nine months.

“However, Kourtney won’t allow Scott split custody,” the source adds. “She thinks he is a drunk mess and not fit to be a parent without supervision.”

The source also reveals that the eldest daughter of the Kardashian clan is growing comfortable with the idea of doing things on her own, despite Scott’s absence. 

“Although being a single mom is not easy, Kourtney is used to taking care of the kids by herself,” the source says. “She has them on a great schedule and everything runs smoothly even when she is alone with them. She had some nanny help, too, since she is working, but she spends as much time as possible with the kids.”

Hopefully, Scott can try to get his lady and life back before it’s too late.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

18 photos Launch gallery

Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever

Continue reading Kourtney Kardashian Won’t Split Custody With “Drunk Mess” Scott Disick

Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113188”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113188″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113188″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113188” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Kourtney Kardashian Won’t Split Custody With “Drunk Mess” Scott Disick was originally published on globalgrind.com

Couples , custody , kardashians , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , split

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close