Oscar Time? Leonardo DiCaprio To Produce Movie On The Volkswagen Scandal

It's time for Leo to do it again.

Leonardo DiCaprio

It's time for Leo to do it again.

The acclaimed actor will be putting on his producer hat to team up with Jennifer Davisson and handle Paramount’s movie on the Volkswagen clean diesel scandal, Variety reports.

DiCaprio and Davisson will be producing through their Appian Way banner. The movie will be based on Jack Ewing’s upcoming book, which details the scandal surrounding Volkswagen’s decision to place illegal software in their clean diesel cars. Every time a car was being tested for fuel emissions, the software would turn on the emissions to cheat the test in hopes of meeting Environmental Protection Agency standards. Because of this move, Volkswagen is facing a staggering $18 billion in fines from the EPA.

This regrettable move has caused VW’s stock to flounder, tarnished the reputation of the company, and forced the resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn.

But this movie will only bolster Leo’s already impressive producing resume, which features credits in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Runner Runner, and Out of the Furnace.

As of now, no actors or directors have been revealed.

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Turnt Up Moments (PHOTOS)

Oscar Time? Leonardo DiCaprio To Produce Movie On The Volkswagen Scandal was originally published on globalgrind.com

EPA , leonardo dicaprio , Movies , producing , scandal , volkswagen

