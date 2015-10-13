Amber Rose Explains Why The Slut Walk Is So Serious For Women

Nearly 15,000 people gathered to take a stand against sexual violence, gender inequality, victim-blaming, and derogatory labels for Amber Rose‘s Slut Walk, held at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct 3.

“I want to bring awareness to what we deal with as women and all the equality issues,” said Rose at a press conference. “More so for women to embrace each other. We slut shame each other constantly.”

Despite the controversy behind the name, Rose didn’t create the title or the event. The first Slut Walk, was held in April 2011 in Toronto to bring awareness against the idea of “excusable rape,” due to any aspect of a woman’s appearance, whether her skirt be too short or her dress be too tight. Since then, rallies and protests for Slut Walks have been occurring globally and in major U.S. cities, including Chicago and D.C.

This latest event received donations from Rose’s celebrity friends, including Nick Cannon, Nicki Minaj, and Zelda Williams. Tahiry and Quincy Combs also donated in addition to attending the actual event. The 32-year-old actress explained that her family, team, and soon-to-be ex-husband Wiz Khalifa were supportive, but the most support came from her fan base – the Rosebuds.

“These are just young adults that really don’t have money like that,” said Rose. “They’re like, I’m going to take my last five dollars and donate to Amber Rose “Slut Walk,” even though I live in New York and I’m not going to be able to come. That’s amazing to me.”

The event also hosted a fashion show, in addition to a performance by Marsha Ambrosius. Rose then hit the stage to share her own personal journey, even breaking out in tears after mentioning the hurtful things said by both of her exes, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.

“Apparently I’m the type of woman that you’ll have to take 30 showers after being with me,” she said when referring to a Power 105.1 Breakfast Club interview with West, who said:

“If Kim dated me when I first wanted, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose. It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with a woman that’s been with Amber Rose…I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Rose never responded to the comment, but did make signs at her walk that read, “Fuck Yo 30 Showers.”

She also mentioned how painful Khalifa’s lyrics were on Juicy J’s song “For Everybody,” when he said, “Man, I fell in love with a stripper. Funny thing is I fell back out of love quicker.” However, the Muva announced on stage that she forgives both of her exes and plans on being the bigger person.

Rose is already planning her 2nd annual Slut Walk for next year and tells us it will be even bigger and better. Watch our chat with her in the video above.

