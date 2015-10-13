Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication, Calls Cop A “Silly Man”

Shia LaBeouf has had an interesting life since ending his hit Disney Show Even Stevens back in 2003, and reaching new heights after leading roles in Holes and Transformers.

Shia’s latest slip-up happened while in Austin: the 29-year-old went on a profanity-ridden rant, referred to an officer as a “silly man,” and even threatened to attack him, TMZ reports.

According to police documents, the officer initially confronted Shia for one of the smallest infractions possible: jaywalking. However, the cop then noticed that Shia was inebriated due to his slurred speech and the smell of alcohol.

Shia wasn’t having any of it and suggested the APD should let him go with a warning— which is what the LAPD apparently does because they killed a friend of his. When he realized the cops weren’t buying his story, Shia became more annoyed, and then flipped out when onlookers began to film him. He subsequently tried to attack the person filming him, but the officer intervened. Shia’s next big idea? He told the cop he was a member of the National Guard and yelled, “Do whatever the f**k you gotta do!”

The L.A. officer did what he had to do: arrest LaBeouf. Shia, who’s been to rehab, was involved in a similar situation last year— he was arrested after acting crazy at a Broadway play.

SOURCE: TMZ, NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
1. Justin Bieber was arrested for drag racing & DUI. 2. James Brown was arrested for Criminal Domestic Violence in 2004.
3. Mel Gibson's 2006 police mugshot after he was arrested for drinking and driving.
4. Nicole Richie's 2006 mugshot after she was arrested for DUI.
5. Michelle Rodriguez's 2007 mugshot photo in Los Angeles.
6. Bruno Mars poses for a mugshot in 2010.
7. Snooki's 2010 police mugshot.
8. Charles Barkley's mugshot after he was arrested for drink driving in 2008.
9. Samantha Ronson strikes a sassy pose after being arrested for drunk driving in 2011.
10. "Teen Mom" Jenelle Evans' 2013 mugshot.
11. Haley Joel Osment's mugshot after he was charged with driving under the influence in 2006.
12. Mischa Barton manages a wry smile for her police mugshot after being arrested for DUI in 2007. 13. Floyd Mayweather smiles in his police mugshot after being arrested in Las Vegas over an outstanding warrant for an alleged assault in 2010.
14. Andy Dick smirks in his mugshot after being arrested at a restaurant in Cali, for allegedly being under the influence.
15. "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans' mugshot after she was arrested by police for allegedly cyberstalking.
16. J.R. Smith arrested in 2012 after he was a wanted man with a warrant out for his arrest.
17. Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson posed after being arrested for driving under the influence in 2012.
18. George Boedecker, founder of the Crocs line of footwear, after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012.
19. Tommy 'Tiny' Lister's mugshot/booking photo taken after he was charged in 2012 for allegedly committing multimillion dollar mortgage fraud. 20. Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina was arrested for alleged drunk driving in 2013.
21. Lindsay Lohan smirked as she posed for her mugshot after starting her 90-day jail sentence in 2010.
22. Kid Rock laughed as he was arrested by police after allegedly punching a DJ at a strip club in 2005.
23. OJ Simpson following his 2007 Las Vegas arrest.
24. Shia LaBeouf was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave a Chicago convenience store in 2007.
25. Paris Hilton smiling for her 2010 police mugshot after she was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly possessing cocaine. Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication, Calls Cop A "Silly Man"
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication, Calls Cop A “Silly Man” was originally published on globalgrind.com