National
Home

Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication, Calls Cop A “Silly Man”

Shia's latest slip-up happened while in Austin; the 29-year-old went on a profanity-ridden rant, referred to an officer as a “silly man,” and even threatened to attack him.

Leave a comment

Shia LaBeouf has had an interesting life since ending his hit Disney Show Even Stevens back in 2003, and reaching new heights after leading roles in Holes and Transformers.

Shia’s latest slip-up happened while in Austin: the 29-year-old went on a profanity-ridden rant, referred to an officer as a “silly man,” and even threatened to attack him, TMZ reports.

According to police documents, the officer initially confronted Shia for one of the smallest infractions possible: jaywalking. However, the cop then noticed that Shia was inebriated due to his slurred speech and the smell of alcohol.

Shia wasn’t having any of it and suggested the APD should let him go with a warning— which is what the LAPD apparently does because they killed a friend of his. When he realized the cops weren’t buying his story, Shia became more annoyed, and then flipped out when onlookers began to film him. He subsequently tried to attack the person filming him, but the officer intervened. Shia’s next big idea? He told the cop he was a member of the National Guard and yelled, “Do whatever the f**k you gotta do!”

The L.A. officer did what he had to do: arrest LaBeouf. Shia, who’s been to rehab, was involved in a similar situation last year— he was arrested after acting crazy at a Broadway play.

SOURCE: TMZ, NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication, Calls Cop A “Silly Man”

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113075”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113075″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113075″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113075” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication, Calls Cop A “Silly Man” was originally published on globalgrind.com

arrest , austin , drugs , public intoxication , Shia LaBeouf

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close