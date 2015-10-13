Stay Classy: Gulp Down Scotch At This NYC Bar Dedicated To Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell is one of the most hilarious actors to ever grace Hollywood. From Old School to Anchorman and The Other Guys, Will has left his comedic touch in every film he chooses. To commemorate his efforts, one bar in the Lower East Side of New York City— named Stay Classy New York — is offering a wide array of cocktails named after Ferrell’s movies.

In an interview with PEOPLE, business partners Zach Neil and Brian Link explain why they teamed up to open a bar based on Mr. Ferrell.

“In business, there’s always a chance that you lose your money and fail, so we said we might as well do something that we think is funny and represents what we love that way if we lose we can still laugh about it,” Neil tells PEOPLE. “Will Ferrell movies are our favorite — we love the man and his work — so it was easy for us to create this landscape of ridiculous things and theme it accordingly.”

There’s even a wall of artwork dedicated to the great.

“There is an entire proper art gallery commissioned my local and national artists whom have painted sculpted and drawn custom art for the Will Ferrell character theme gallery,” Neil tells PEOPLE.

But make sure if you guys decide to hit the bar, please, stay classy.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

20 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113031”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4113031″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113031″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113031” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 20 Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return Of Sweater Weather Source:Splash 1 of 20 1. Drake is the new king of sweaters. 2 of 20 2. And T-Swift is the queen. 3 of 20 3. Ciara's sweater game is next level. Source:Splash 4 of 20 4. Travi$ Scott keeps a hoodie in tow. Source:Splash 5 of 20 5. Rih casually paired her white sweater with ripped jeans. Source:Splash 6 of 20 6. Future added a touch of high fashion with his hoodie. Source:Getty 7 of 20 7. Meek Mill kept it flashy with his gold chains. Source:Getty 8 of 20 8. Reese Witherspoon went for a floral look. Source:Getty 9 of 20 9. SJP rocked a vintage sweater. Source:Getty 10 of 20 10. Of course Paris Hilton opted for the casual/chic look. Source:Getty 11 of 20 11. Daddy/daughter sweater gang. Source:Getty 12 of 20 12. Solange donned a classic turtleneck. Source:Getty 13 of 20 13. Nicky Hilton wore this adorable Spongebob turtleneck. Source:Getty 14 of 20 14. Who doesn't love an oversized sweater? Hey, Hilary! Source:Getty 15 of 20 15. Kendall Jenner went for the tight, fitted sweater look. Source:Getty 16 of 20 16. Kate Upton looked gorgeous in green. Source:Getty 17 of 20 17. Hailey Baldwin showed off lengthy legs in her oversized sweater dress. Source:Splash 18 of 20 18. Miley's sweaters are always fun. Source:Splash 19 of 20 19. Blac Chyna brought the crop sweater back. Source:Splash 20 of 20 20. Caitlyn Jenner is ready for sweater weather. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4113031”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4113031″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4113031″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4113031” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Stay Classy: Gulp Down Scotch At This NYC Bar Dedicated To Will Ferrell 20 Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return Of Sweater Weather jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113031”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113031″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113031″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113031” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Stay Classy: Gulp Down Scotch At This NYC Bar Dedicated To Will Ferrell was originally published on globalgrind.com