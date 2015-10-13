Rihanna, The Weeknd, & Selena Gomez To Perform At 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The sexiest fashion show is back.

Last year, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande performed at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This year, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez are set to hit the VS runway.

Rihanna’s participation this year marks the second time the 27-year-old Bajan bad gal will perform on the lingerie-laden stage. Back in 2012, Rihanna sang her mega hit “Diamonds” and The Dream-written “Phresh Out The Runway.”

This year’s VS Fashion Show will feature the usual sexy suspects, like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosia, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel. All the action is set to air on Tuesday, December 8 on CBS at 10 p.m. EST.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

