Music NOW
Home

Rihanna, The Weeknd, & Selena Gomez To Perform At 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The sexiest fashion show is back.

Leave a comment

Rihanna attends Dior Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week

The sexiest fashion show is back.

Last year, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande performed at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This year, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez are set to hit the VS runway.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rihanna’s participation this year marks the second time the 27-year-old Bajan bad gal will perform on the lingerie-laden stage. Back in 2012, Rihanna sang her mega hit “Diamonds” and The Dream-written “Phresh Out The Runway.”

This year’s VS Fashion Show will feature the usual sexy suspects, like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosia, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel. All the action is set to air on Tuesday, December 8 on CBS at 10 p.m. EST.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pics Of Victoria's Secret Angels Being Normal (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rihanna, The Weeknd, & Selena Gomez To Perform At 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

15 Pics Of Victoria's Secret Angels Being Normal (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112985”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112985″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112985″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112985” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Rihanna, The Weeknd, & Selena Gomez To Perform At 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

music news , Rihanna , selena gomez , the weeknd , victorias secret fashion show

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close