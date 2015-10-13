Ronda Rousey Sends Heartfelt Message To Paralyzed MMA Fighter

Ronda Rousey‘s personality and heart seem to match her skills in the ring.

Already an advocate against bullying, Rousey recently sent out an encouraging message to fellow MMA fighter Steve Watts, who was left paralyzed from the neck down after an attempted slam movie went awry.

Once Ronda got wind of the tragic incident, she recorded a video message for Watts, which she uploaded to YouTube last Thursday. In the short video she poured her heart out, explaining how much she admires Watts’ perseverance throughout the hardship of learning how to walk again.

“I can’t possibly understand everything that you’re going through, but if I’ve ever learned anything, it’s that being in pursuit of a near impossible goal is one of the most rewarding endeavors that you can ever embark on,” Rousey said.

“And your work isn’t for nothing, it’s going to pay off,” she added.

Steve took her video to heart, and clips of him working out are spliced into his own video, in which he responded with the silver lining: “At least [the injury] happened while I was doing something that I loved and doing it with fervor and passion.”

SOURCE: Huffington Post

