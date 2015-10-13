T.I. Won’t Vote For Hillary Clinton, Doesn’t Think A Woman Can Be Leader Of The Free World

Is it another case of foot-in-mouth syndrome, or will T.I. stick by this comment after the inevitable fallout? The Atlanta rapper appeared in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, and shared that unlike Pharrell Williams, a woman will not earn his vote in the 2016 presidential election.

T.I. explained:

“Not to be sexist but, I can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman,” he said. “Just because, every other position that exists, I think a woman could do well. But the president? It’s kinda like, I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally – they make very permanent, cemented decisions – and then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen, or they didn’t mean for it to happen. And I sure would hate to just set off a nuke. [Other leaders] will not be able to negotiate the right kinds of foreign policy; the world ain’t ready yet. I think you might be able to the Lochness Monster elected before you could [get a woman].”

Apparently, the rash decisions of male leaders did not result in broken levees in New Orleans, a trillion-dollar deficit due to decades-old wars, and a huge gun control problem that results in mass shootings almost weekly.

In the interview, T.I. also shared his thoughts on presidential candidate Donald Trump, who he believes has a better shot at the White House than Hillary because he is “sincerely concerned about the economy of America.” But the Donald won’t earn Tip’s vote either, because his racist tirades are impossible to ignore.

Check out T.I.’s entire interview with DJ Whoo Kid below.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Sept. 1996: Hillary always kept it classy in the White House. Sept. 1996: Back in the day, the potential presidential nominee was rocking the cutest skirt sets. April 1999: Even former French prime minister Jaques Chirac loved Hillary and her bright numbers. June 2000: Hillary rang in the summer with a traditional pantsuit in New York. Nov. 2000: Hillary and daughter Chelsea arrive in Vietnam in mother/daughter pantsuits. Oct. 2000: Hillary raised the flare (and her collar) at the 2001 Vogue Awards. August 2003: Hillary cracks a few jokes about her pantsuits during a visit to The Jay Leno Show. March 2004: Hillary showed off her pastel look during the More Alpha Woman Awards. June 2004: Hillary's lighter looks were always welcoming, but the lace embroidered pattern was a standout during an appearance with Bill Clinton in New York. June 2005: Hillary made the switch to bold and brighter pantsuits in 2005. 2006: Even her Madame Tussaud wax figure rocked an awesome pantsuit! January 2007: Hillary switched up her pantsuits during her campaign run for President. June 2008: Hillary conceded her campaign for president in style. May 2009: Blue is definitely Hillary's color! June 2010: Hillary brought back her pastel look for old time's sake. July 2011: Hillary switched up her look with this patterned blazer look. August 2011: "The thing about pantsuits is…" February 2012: Hillary & Amy Poehler hang out and bond..over pantsuits, of course. November 2012: Hillary knows what colors work for her. This orange number is it! October 2012: Hillary knows how to rock a blazer. During her appearance at the Human Rights Campaign in 2012, Hillary keeps it traditional in this classic pantsuit. June 2013: Hillary kept it classy at the CDFA ceremony. May 2013: Hillary's pantsuits have really evolved through the years, are we right? April 2014: We can't wait to see more of her stylish pantsuits in the future. 