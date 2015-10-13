Entertainment News
Home

T.I. Won’t Vote For Hillary Clinton, Doesn’t Think A Woman Can Be Leader Of The Free World

Is it another case of foot-in-mouth syndrome, or will T.I. stick by this comment after the inevitable fallout?

Leave a comment

T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting

Is it another case of foot-in-mouth syndrome, or will T.I. stick by this comment after the inevitable fallout? The Atlanta rapper appeared in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, and shared that unlike Pharrell Williams, a woman will not earn his vote in the 2016 presidential election.

T.I. explained:

“Not to be sexist but, I can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman,” he said. “Just because, every other position that exists, I think a woman could do well. But the president? It’s kinda like, I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally – they make very permanent, cemented decisions – and then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen, or they didn’t mean for it to happen. And I sure would hate to just set off a nuke. [Other leaders] will not be able to negotiate the right kinds of foreign policy; the world ain’t ready yet. I think you might be able to the Lochness Monster elected before you could [get a woman].”

Apparently, the rash decisions of male leaders did not result in broken levees in New Orleans, a trillion-dollar deficit due to decades-old wars, and a huge gun control problem that results in mass shootings almost weekly.

In the interview, T.I. also shared his thoughts on presidential candidate Donald Trump, who he believes has a better shot at the White House than Hillary because he is “sincerely concerned about the economy of America.” But the Donald won’t earn Tip’s vote either, because his racist tirades are impossible to ignore.

Check out T.I.’s entire interview with DJ Whoo Kid below.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

24 photos Launch gallery

A Fashionable Timeline Of Hillary Clinton's Awesome Pantsuits (PHOTOS)

Continue reading T.I. Won’t Vote For Hillary Clinton, Doesn’t Think A Woman Can Be Leader Of The Free World

A Fashionable Timeline Of Hillary Clinton's Awesome Pantsuits (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113024”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113024″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113024″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113024” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

T.I. Won’t Vote For Hillary Clinton, Doesn’t Think A Woman Can Be Leader Of The Free World was originally published on globalgrind.com

Hillary Clinton , Politics , sexism , T.I.

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close