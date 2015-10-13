Music NOW
Home

Guitar Hero: Ed Sheeran Breaks A New Spotify Record

Leave a comment

Ed Sheeran

Who runs Spotify? Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran has broken a new record on Spotify as the first artist to reach 500 million plays for a single song. Ed’s 2014 smash single “Thinking Out Loud” currently has half a billion plays on the streaming service.

Upon hearing the news, the UK singer/songwriter released a cheeky statement:

“Chuffed to hear that ‘Thinking Out Loud’ has had half-a-billion plays on Spotify, being the first artist to hit that milestone is amazing. Thanks to all the people who use this as a wedding song, soundtrack to a date, and as a way to woo someone into a Netflix and chill situation.”

Spotify also released a geographical analysis of where Ed’s music is played the most. The UK, Denmark, and Finland top the list for plays, but Ed is also popular in the United States, Australia, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Malaysia.

Congrats, Ed!

SOURCE: Spotify | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

10 photos Launch gallery

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Guitar Hero: Ed Sheeran Breaks A New Spotify Record

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112935”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112935″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112935″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112935” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Guitar Hero: Ed Sheeran Breaks A New Spotify Record was originally published on globalgrind.com

ed sheeran , music news , Spotify , streaming

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close