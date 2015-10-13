Pharrell Drops Some Presidential Election Knowledge: “It’s Hillary Time”

Pharrell Williams, a champion of women, has publicly announced that he’s endorsing Hillary Clinton for president.
In an interview on Ellen, the super producer – who also performed “Freedom” during his appearance – was asked his opinion on the upcoming election. Pharrell responded that “it’s time for a woman” to make her way to the White House.
He expanded on his comments, saying that women would provide a different kind of care to our country:
“Women think about things in a holistic way – it’s not so individual. I’m saying I’m happy to be a man, but I love women. The thing is, if we had somebody looking after our country that thought about things as a whole, I just feel like it just would be different,” he said.
The GIRL singer will just have to wait until next year to show his support for Hillary at the polls, but we know she’s got his vote.
VIDEO SOURCE: Ellen Tube
Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
Source:Getty
1 of 16
1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell's co-sign early on.
Source:Getty
2 of 16
2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West.
Source:Getty
3 of 16
3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool.
Source:Getty
4 of 16
4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell's clothing line.
Source:Getty
5 of 16
5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand.
Source:Getty
6 of 16
6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams.
Source:Getty
7 of 16
7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his "travel bag."
Source:Getty
8 of 16
8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol?
Source:Getty
9 of 16
9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show.
Source:Getty
10 of 16
10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope.
Source:Getty
11 of 16
11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice.
Source:Getty
12 of 16
12. Ice Cream craze.
Source:Getty
13 of 16
13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin' it hard.
Source:Getty
14 of 16
14. The infamous Pharrell hat.
Source:Getty
15 of 16
15. Back in the day, Pharrell's signature style included trucker hats.
Source:Getty
16 of 16
16. When his pants were shorter than his wife's on the red carpet.
Pharrell Drops Some Presidential Election Knowledge: “It’s Hillary Time” was originally published on globalgrind.com