Pharrell Williams, a champion of women, has publicly announced that he’s endorsing Hillary Clinton for president.

In an interview on Ellen, the super producer – who also performed “Freedom” during his appearance – was asked his opinion on the upcoming election. Pharrell responded that “it’s time for a woman” to make her way to the White House.

He expanded on his comments, saying that women would provide a different kind of care to our country:

“Women think about things in a holistic way – it’s not so individual. I’m saying I’m happy to be a man, but I love women. The thing is, if we had somebody looking after our country that thought about things as a whole, I just feel like it just would be different,” he said.

The GIRL singer will just have to wait until next year to show his support for Hillary at the polls, but we know she’s got his vote.

VIDEO SOURCE: Ellen Tube

Pharrell Drops Some Presidential Election Knowledge: “It’s Hillary Time” was originally published on globalgrind.com