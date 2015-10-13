Entertainment News
U Mad? Calvin Harris Slams Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors

On Monday, Harris went on his Twitter in an attempt to squash the rumors.

taylor swift, calvin harris

Well, there might not be a “happy ending” to the Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris debacle.

After rumors floated around the web about Calvin’s cheating ways at a Thai massage parlor back in September, the 31-year-old DJ is trying to debunk the salacious gossip.

Ironically, Taylor favorited the tweet. And Us Weekly reports:

Even Selena Gomez, the “Wildest Dreams” songstress’ BFF, shut down the rumor that her bestie was single again. “What?! Oh, I don’t know. I think I would have found that out,” the “Good for You” singer said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Monday. “This is honestly so stupid.” 

So, there you have it. Calvin and Taylor are still totally in style.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

11 Pictures Of Taylor Swift Kinda Doing Cool Things (PHOTOS)

11 Pictures Of Taylor Swift Kinda Doing Cool Things (PHOTOS)

U Mad? Calvin Harris Slams Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , calvin harris , Couples , relationship , rumors , selena gomez , taylor swift

