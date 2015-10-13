U Mad? Calvin Harris Slams Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors

Well, there might not be a “happy ending” to the Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris debacle.

After rumors floated around the web about Calvin’s cheating ways at a Thai massage parlor back in September, the 31-year-old DJ is trying to debunk the salacious gossip.

On Monday, Harris went on his Twitter in an attempt to squash the rumors.

It's not going to be a 'happy ending' for everyone I sue for defamation of character for all these bullshit stories bye bye — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ironically, Taylor favorited the tweet. And Us Weekly reports:

Even Selena Gomez, the “Wildest Dreams” songstress’ BFF, shut down the rumor that her bestie was single again. “What?! Oh, I don’t know. I think I would have found that out,” the “Good for You” singer said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Monday. “This is honestly so stupid.”

So, there you have it. Calvin and Taylor are still totally in style.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112955”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112955″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112955″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112955” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 11 Pictures Of Taylor Swift Kinda Doing Cool Things (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 11 1. Taylor Serving Face…& A Little Bit Of Sexy – A Little. Source:Instagram 2 of 11 2. Only A Real Ryda Rocks A Cat Jacket. Source:Instagram 3 of 11 3. Everybody catching bullet holes…they got Taylor on her bully, YO! Source:Instagram 4 of 11 4. Taylor Swagged All Over Halloween With This Costume. Source:Instagram 5 of 11 5. This Looks Fun. Source:Instagram 6 of 11 6. Busting Caps Out The Bubble Gun. Source:Instagram 7 of 11 7. Unicorn Flow. Source:Instagram 8 of 11 8. Everyone Likes Art, Right? Source:Instagram 9 of 11 9. The Good Ol' Slip 'N Slide Always Comes In Handy. Source:Instagram 10 of 11 10. Penthouse Buildings With Spectacular Views. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 11. Pool Table Skills On Fleek! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112955”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112955″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112955″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112955” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading U Mad? Calvin Harris Slams Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors 11 Pictures Of Taylor Swift Kinda Doing Cool Things (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112955”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112955″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112955″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112955” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

U Mad? Calvin Harris Slams Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors was originally published on globalgrind.com