What's Happening In Hip-Pop: Tracy Morgan Returns To The Stage, John Boyega Blasts "Star Wars" Critics, & More

Tracy Morgan returned to the stage last night with a surprise performance at New York's historic Comedy Cellar.

john boyega

John Boyega wowed movie lovers with his role in Attack The Block, so when rumors started to fly that he snagged the lead in the new Star Wars film, many people were happy for him. But others, not so much.

Some didn’t like the idea of a Black guy playing a Storm Trooper. Well, John talked about the criticism in the latest edition of V Magazine, saying, “I’m in the movie, what are you going to do about it? You either enjoy it or you don’t. I’m not saying get used to the future, but what is already happening. People of color and women are increasingly being shown on-screen. For things to be whitewashed just doesn’t make sense.”

The full article is equally as entertaining— check it out. The new Star Wars flick will be in theaters this December.

Meet The Westbrooks, a family full of fine ass women who are all pretty much social media megastars. Why are we introducing you to a bunch of Instagram models? Well, because they have their own show coming to BET and Soulja Boy and The Game get roasted by the women. You might remember India, the fine 18-year-old The Game was dating for a while. Well, she was also dating Soulja Boy. So look for a discussion about all that during the first episode of the show, which airs tomorrow on BET at 10 p.m.

In some more good news, Tracy Morgan returned to the stage last night with a surprise performance at New York’s historic Comedy Cellar and followed it up at The Stand, a New York hot spot quickly becoming a go-to for comics. If you’re wondering, Tracy’s new stuff is great and we can’t wait to hear it ourselves. After a long battle towards recovery following the terrible car accident he was involved in, it’s awesome to see Tracy back and better than ever.

