Scott Disick Wants To Get His Baby Mama Back From Justin Bieber

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians baby daddy posted a cryptic message that has us thinking...

Scott Disick collects his daughter from Kourtney in LA.

Scott Disick knows it’s probably cheaper to keep her, and now he’s pulling out all the stops to get his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian back from the young hung Justin Bieber. Or at least that’s what we deciphered from his latest Instagram post.

Instagram Photo

Is Scott just committed to accomplishing his life goals, or is he willing to do whatever to get ex Kourtney back in his life? Kourt probably has Scott all in his feelings after he saw her hot photoshoot published in Allure magazine and Bieber giving her a ride home. However, E! Online reports:

“Yes, Kourtney and Justin are friends. But the whole family is friends with Justin,” the source said in addition to noting that the pair used to be neighbors in Calabasas. 

Instagram Photo

One thing is for sure – if Scott was in Kourtney’s life, his daughter maybe wouldn’t have gotten a face full of car door when she was out with mom. Head over to TMZ to see those photos. Poor Penelope.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Scott Disick Wants To Get His Baby Mama Back From Justin Bieber was originally published on globalgrind.com

justin bieber , kardashians , Kourtney Kardashian , penelope disick , Scott Disick

