Rita Ora Wants To Do A “Lady Marmalade” Remake & Iggy Azalea Isn’t Here For It

If you remember back in 2001, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim, and Mya came together for the ultimate female pop track remake of “Lady Marmalade.”

The song became an even bigger sensation on the charts then its original version by Patti LaBelle from the 1970s, and it will certainly go down in history as an epic moment from pop music.

It looks like Rita Ora has been recently inspired by the female-friendly song, as she revealed to The Sun that she wants to bring some of her favorite girls together to do another remake.

She spoke to the outlet, saying, ““I’m trying to round up the troops. I think it would be me, Miley [Cyrus], Charli XCX—she’d be fun—and Iggy [Azalea].”

Even though she may push forward to make the track, one thing is for sure in that Iggy Azalea will not be part of it.

She tweeted her disapproval:

Please leave me out of the whole Lady Marmalade conversation. I have nothing to do with ritas ideas & agree it should be left alone. Thanks — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do you think it would be a good or bad idea for Rita to remake “Lady Marmalade” with the other girls?

SOURCE: The Sun | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash

