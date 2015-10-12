Music NOW
Home

Rita Ora Wants To Do A “Lady Marmalade” Remake & Iggy Azalea Isn’t Here For It

Leave a comment

Rita Ora

If you remember back in 2001, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim, and Mya came together for the ultimate female pop track remake of “Lady Marmalade.”

The song became an even bigger sensation on the charts then its original version by Patti LaBelle from the 1970s, and it will certainly go down in history as an epic moment from pop music.

It looks like Rita Ora has been recently inspired by the female-friendly song, as she revealed to The Sun that she wants to bring some of her favorite girls together to do another remake.

She spoke to the outlet, saying, ““I’m trying to round up the troops. I think it would be me, Miley [Cyrus], Charli XCX—she’d be fun—and Iggy [Azalea].”

Even though she may push forward to make the track, one thing is for sure in that Iggy Azalea will not be part of it.

She tweeted her disapproval:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do you think it would be a good or bad idea for Rita to remake “Lady Marmalade” with the other girls?

SOURCE: The Sun | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash

5 photos Launch gallery

Rita Ora Hits The Red Carpet At Tao (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rita Ora Wants To Do A “Lady Marmalade” Remake & Iggy Azalea Isn’t Here For It

Rita Ora Hits The Red Carpet At Tao (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112898”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112898″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112898″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112898” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Rita Ora Wants To Do A “Lady Marmalade” Remake & Iggy Azalea Isn’t Here For It was originally published on globalgrind.com

charlie xcx , Iggy Azalea , Lady Marmalade , miley cyrus , rita ora

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close