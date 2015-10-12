Entertainment News
Rihanna Is Deemed One Of “The Greats” For T Magazine, Talks Childbirth, Dating, & More

Rihanna is wasting no time keeping her fans more and more on the edges of their seats, and this time, she’s landed yet another magazine cover.

The Bajan beauty covers the newest issue of T, the New York Times style magazine, for their issue that recognizes “The Greats,” and she serves some au naturale face.

RiRi took part in an interview with author Miranda July, where she talked about a slew of important topics, including childbirth, what turns her on in a man, and much more.

As far as her thoughts on childbirth, which she confessed to being in her Google searches, she stated, “Childbirth is putting it the not-gross way. I was searching the size of certain things, and how much they expand, and then what happens after.”

She then admitted to it being in her Google search, where she wrote, “phobia of a big vagina,” leading her and July to debate whether the issue is “deep” or “wide.”

When being turned on by a man, she explained, “I’m turned on by guys who are cultured. That’ll keep me intrigued. They don’t have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught.”

As for why she’s not dating right now, she said, “Guys need attention. They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work — but I will not give it to a man right now,”

See the rest of her interview over at the NY Times website.

SOURCE: NY Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Rihanna Is Deemed One Of “The Greats” For T Magazine, Talks Childbirth, Dating, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

