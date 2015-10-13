Just a few weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen shared her struggles with fertility on FABlife, but now her prayers have been answered.

The model and personality took to her Instagram to announce that her and her husband John Legend are expecting a baby together, making the news official.

There’s no details just yet on how far along Chrissy is, but we know that the two are overjoyed by the news, as they have been trying to get pregnant for a long time now.

We’re so excited for the couple, and we can’t wait for their new bundle of joy to arrive!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)
1. Chrissy Teigen shows off a whole lotta leg.
2. Chrissy shows off her Alexander Wang digs and a couple accessories of her own.
3. Chrissy and her lady lumps make a splash at the beach.
4. Chrissy Teigen for Beach Bunny swimwear.
5. A busted zipper can't stop that smize.
6. Oh, just a little pilates to keep limber and whatnot.
7. How delicious does her pea soup look?
8. "Pretending to be Beyoncé," she says. Flawless, we say.
9. Just another day in the life of a model.
10. Who needs clothes when you've got a body like that? Bunny ears will do just fine.
11. Oh, hello, John Legend!
12. A behind-the-scenes bikini shot.
13. Um, her eyes are up there!
14. Chrissy shows a little skin for sexy sophistication.
15. Working hard or hardly working?
16. Post up, flawless.
17. Sexiest curve on a woman's body? Her smile.
18. Suns out, buns out!
19. Chrissy and her tatas before the MTV Movie Awards.
20. Crop top Chrissy.
21. John is a lucky, lucky guy.
22. Towel loungin'.
23. A little lace and a little leg.

Mazel Tov! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting A Baby was originally published on globalgrind.com