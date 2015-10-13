Mazel Tov! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting A Baby

Just a few weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen shared her struggles with fertility on FABlife, but now her prayers have been answered.
The model and personality took to her Instagram to announce that her and her husband John Legend are expecting a baby together, making the news official.
There’s no details just yet on how far along Chrissy is, but we know that the two are overjoyed by the news, as they have been trying to get pregnant for a long time now.
We’re so excited for the couple, and we can’t wait for their new bundle of joy to arrive!
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 23
1. Chrissy Teigen shows off a whole lotta leg.
Source:Instagram
2 of 23
2. Chrissy shows off her Alexander Wang digs and a couple accessories of her own.
Source:Instagram
3 of 23
3. Chrissy and her lady lumps make a splash at the beach.
Source:Instagram
4 of 23
4. Chrissy Teigen for Beach Bunny swimwear.
Source:Instagram
5 of 23
5. A busted zipper can't stop that smize.
Source:Instagram
6 of 23
6. Oh, just a little pilates to keep limber and whatnot.
Source:Instagram
7 of 23
7. How delicious does her pea soup look?
Source:Instagram
8 of 23
8. "Pretending to be Beyoncé," she says. Flawless, we say.
Source:Instagram
9 of 23
9. Just another day in the life of a model.
Source:Instagram
10 of 23
10. Who needs clothes when you've got a body like that? Bunny ears will do just fine.
Source:Instagram
11 of 23
11. Oh, hello, John Legend!
Source:Instagram
12 of 23
12. A behind-the-scenes bikini shot.
Source:Instagram
13 of 23
13. Um, her eyes are up there!
Source:Instagram
14 of 23
14. Chrissy shows a little skin for sexy sophistication.
Source:Instagram
15 of 23
15. Working hard or hardly working?
Source:Instagram
16 of 23
16. Post up, flawless.
Source:Instagram
17 of 23
17. Sexiest curve on a woman's body? Her smile.
Source:Instagram
18 of 23
18. Suns out, buns out!
Source:Instagram
19 of 23
19. Chrissy and her tatas before the MTV Movie Awards.
Source:Instagram
20 of 23
20. Crop top Chrissy.
Source:Instagram
21 of 23
21. John is a lucky, lucky guy.
Source:Instagram
22 of 23
22. Towel loungin'.
Source:Instagram
23 of 23
23. A little lace and a little leg.
Mazel Tov! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting A Baby was originally published on globalgrind.com