Mazel Tov! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting A Baby

Just a few weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen shared her struggles with fertility on FABlife, but now her prayers have been answered.

The model and personality took to her Instagram to announce that her and her husband John Legend are expecting a baby together, making the news official.

There’s no details just yet on how far along Chrissy is, but we know that the two are overjoyed by the news, as they have been trying to get pregnant for a long time now.

We’re so excited for the couple, and we can’t wait for their new bundle of joy to arrive!

