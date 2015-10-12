Entertainment News
Congrats! Chris Bosh & Wife Adrienne Are Expecting Twins

Chris Bosh just received the best news ever before hitting the road for the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat baller and his wife Adrienne recently announced that they are expecting twins. Adrienne revealed to PEOPLE Magazine: “Chris and I are so excited about having twins.”

The parents of three have always made it known that they want a huge family and hope for a family of five children. Although their wish is being granted, Adrienne admits that she knows it takes a village to balance a new set of twins, three children, and her husband traveling for NBA season. But their family is not too far away to help.

“The Bosh side of the family has two sets of twins, so they are overjoyed at the news of having another generation of them. Chris and I have our dads living close to us for help. We organize to make our lives work. And we are so ready to welcome our twins to the family,” she told PEOPLE.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Adrienne Bosh Hits The Beach With Her Son (PHOTOS)

Adrienne Bosh Hits The Beach With Her Son (PHOTOS)

