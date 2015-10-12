Khloe Kardashian just reminded us all she’s not here for the shadiness.

After Amy Schumer‘s comments about the Kardashian crew on SNL over the weekend (particularly Khloe and her weight), KhloMoney took to Twitter to address the comedian’s jokes.

During SNL’s opening monologue, Amy joked, “We used to have Khloe. Khloe was ours, right? Khloe, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall, and we have nothing.”

Without directly addressing Schumer, Khloe tweeted about her health journey and how everyone should uplift one another: No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Let's uplift one another!!! Happy Sunday! Stay smiling!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js But the youngest Kardashian sister didn’t let the hate get to her. She posted a photo of herself working hard in the gym Monday Morning with trainer to the stars, Gunnar Peterson.

Unbothered.

SOURCE: US Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram, Splash, NBC

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Amy Schumer’s SNL Weight Loss Diss was originally published on globalgrind.com