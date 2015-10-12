National
Home

Fan Shot In Head Following The Cowboys-Patriots Game

Leave a comment

While many fans of the Cowboys and Patriots were stunned by the 30-6 blowout last night, things got a lot more serious after the game.

According to the Arlington Police Department, a man in his early 40s suffered a gunshot wound to the head resulting from an altercation in a parking lot near AT&T Stadium following the Cowboys-Patriots game yesterday afternoon.

Once emergency services arrived, the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Witness Lester Peters saw the whole thing go down and was also threatened. He said the suspect first held a gun to his head, though he revealed, “I didn’t think he was going to pull the trigger,” he said.

The suspect tried to flee, but was injured when he tripped over a retaining wall, and also was taken to a hospital. Witnesses said the incident started soon after the Cowboys’ loss to the Patriots. The Cowboys game may have ended around 6:30 p.m., but fans are allowed to tailgate in AT&T Stadium’s surrounding areas for up to two hours after the game, according to stadium policy.

Oddly enough that same policy states, “within the stadium’s secured parking perimeter are subject to a security inspection before being allowed to park.”

The incident is yet another much-needed reminder that amending gun control needs to happen sooner than later.

SOURCE: Star-Telegram

30 photos Launch gallery

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Fan Shot In Head Following The Cowboys-Patriots Game

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112739”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112739″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112739″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112739” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Fan Shot In Head Following The Cowboys-Patriots Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

cowboys , football , gun control , guns , nfl , patriots , shooting , sports , TM , violence

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close