Listen To First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Day Of The Girl” Playlist

2015 Global Citizen Festival

Who runs the world? Girls, duh.

Following in the footsteps of her husband’s summer playlist, First Lady Michelle Obama curates a special playlist to celebrate the “International Day Of The Girl.”

The Spotify playlist features empowering songs from various genres, including Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monae, Esperanza Spalding and Idina Menzel. The 20-track compilation also features Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls),” TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” and Demi Lovato’s “Confident.”

Stream the First Lady’s playlist below.

Michelle Obama Takes Europe In Style With Malia & Sasha

Listen To First Lady Michelle Obama's "Day Of The Girl" Playlist was originally published on globalgrind.com

Playlist
