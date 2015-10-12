Listen To First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Day Of The Girl” Playlist

Who runs the world? Girls, duh.

Following in the footsteps of her husband’s summer playlist, First Lady Michelle Obama curates a special playlist to celebrate the “International Day Of The Girl.”

The Spotify playlist features empowering songs from various genres, including Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monae, Esperanza Spalding and Idina Menzel. The 20-track compilation also features Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls),” TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” and Demi Lovato’s “Confident.”

Stream the First Lady’s playlist below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112638”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112638″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112638″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112638” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Michelle Obama Takes Europe In Style With Malia & Sasha 1 of 12 1. Michelle Obama arrives in Europe wearing a blue and yellow frock. Source:Getty 2 of 12 2. First stop: London. Source:Getty 3 of 12 3. Mrs. Obama's not a regular mom. She's a cool mom. Source:Getty 4 of 12 4. Concrete catwalk. Source:Getty 5 of 12 5. All grown up. Source:Getty 6 of 12 6. Michelle Obama paid a visit to an expectant mother at the U.S. and Nato military base. 7 of 12 7. The Obama girls wore flats and Malia covered up with a denim jacket while sight-seeing in Venice. Source:Getty 8 of 12 8. The First Lady attends a Q&A with college students. But our only question: where's the dress from? Source:Getty 9 of 12 9. Departing Venice. Source:Getty 10 of 12 10. Malia Obama goes for red while walking in London. Source:Getty 11 of 12 11. We could all use some fashion advice from the First Lady. Source:Getty 12 of 12 12. Because VIP boat rides in Venice are chic, too. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112638”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112638″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112638″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112638” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Listen To First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Day Of The Girl” Playlist Michelle Obama Takes Europe In Style With Malia & Sasha jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112638”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112638″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112638″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112638” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Listen To First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Day Of The Girl” Playlist was originally published on globalgrind.com