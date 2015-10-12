Entertainment News
Home

“The Walking Dead” Premiere Was Off The Chain & Someone Owes Someone A Protein Bar

Leave a comment

The Walking Dead,

The Walking Dead returned last night to kick off their sixth season with a herd of Walkers bigger than any we’ve ever seen. The episode was solid and filled with zombies, drama, death, and flashbacks to fill us in on what’s been going on since we last left Rick and the gang.

The Walking Dead,

This episode was surprisingly funny, especially when mullet-wearing Eugene complimented Heath, played by Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, by saying, “I fully respect your hair game.” The other funniest moment was when Morgan confronted Michonne about his protein bars: “That’s how it is, you always think there’s one more peanut butter left.”

This could also lead to a romantic relationship between Morgan and Michonne, since the two are an item in the comic books, so it certainly can happen on the show. Wouldn’t we all like to see these two get close?

The Walking Dead,

Still, this episode wasn’t about comedy or jokes, it was about a sea of Walkers stuck in a canyon right near the crew’s settlement and they needed to figure out how to get them away from their camp. That dilemma made this one of the greatest season premieres in the history of the show. Creator Rob Kirkman issued his thoughts on the season 6 premiere.

“You’ve got the horn, which is drawing them to Alexandria and that’s bad news. It’s probable that there’s a storyline in the comic involving that big herd coming to Alexandria, which also might offer insight into some of the craziness that we have in store. The Wolves are also still in the mix, which is something that wasn’t part of the comic book. This is our most intense season yet,” he said.

The Walking Dead,

Next week’s episode looks equally as intense and Kirkman says this season will be filled with a lot of death, even the characters we’ve grown to love.

There’s certainly a lot of death this season, but I don’t know if it’s more or less than any other season. We’re always looking for new and interesting ways [to kill off characters]. That’s part of the show and moving into the sixth season, we keep things exciting, refreshing and new.

We’ll be tuning in. Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

PHOTO CREDIT: AMC

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Actors Who Need Their Own TV Show

Continue reading “The Walking Dead” Premiere Was Off The Chain & Someone Owes Someone A Protein Bar

7 Actors Who Need Their Own TV Show

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112641”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112641″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112641″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112641” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

“The Walking Dead” Premiere Was Off The Chain & Someone Owes Someone A Protein Bar was originally published on globalgrind.com

amc , television , The Walking Dead , tv

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close