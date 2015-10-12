National
Home

Google Donates $10,000 In Domain Buyer’s Honor

Leave a comment

BELGIUM-EU-INTERNET-ANTITRUST-BUSINESS-GOOGLE

It’s not every day someone gets to beat Google, but that’s what happened when Sanmay Ved purchased the domain for twelve bucks earlier this month thanks to a website flaw.

Google got its domain back and told Ved that the company pay a penny for him to fork over the dot-com. The company changed its mind, according to Metro UK, and decided to make a donation on Ved’s behalf.

The young man said that he’d wanted the cash to go to charity because purchasing Google.com was “never about the money.”

“I don’t care about the money. It was never about the money. I also want to set an example that it’s people who want to find bugs and that it’s not always about the money.”

Just how much was donated in his honor? Ved says “more than $10,000” was given to an Indian foundation that helps bring education to poverty-stricken areas.

SOURCE: Metro UK | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

20 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Continue reading Google Donates $10,000 In Domain Buyer’s Honor

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112628”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112628″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112628″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112628” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Google Donates $10,000 In Domain Buyer’s Honor was originally published on globalgrind.com

domains , google , hacking

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close