Entertainment News
Home

He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture

Vin Diesel is shutting down the haters via Instagram and it looks like his six-pack is still there.

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

It looks like Vin’s back to his old ripped self.

Last week, Vin Diesel was photographed looking noticeably larger than usual, prompting many to dub his rounder physique the “dad bod.” Now, he’s shutting down the haters via Instagram and it looks like his six-pack is still there. He shared the above photo along with the caption: “Body-shaming is always wrong!”

Then, the 48-year-old shared the hunky shot above.

As a star who’s known just as much for his bulging biceps as he is for his acting, we can understand the outcry. But, don’t worry. He’s still got it.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO: Vin Diesel Reveals How Many Films Will Complete “Fast & Furious” Franchise

SEE ALSO: Vin Diesel Melts Our Hearts With New Picture Of Himself & Daughter, Pauline

37 photos Launch gallery

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

Continue reading He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112627”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112627″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112627″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112627” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture was originally published on globalgrind.com

body shaming , Fast & Furious , six pack , Vin Diesel

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close