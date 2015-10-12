He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture

It looks like Vin’s back to his old ripped self.
Last week, Vin Diesel was photographed looking noticeably larger than usual, prompting many to dub his rounder physique the “dad bod.” Now, he’s shutting down the haters via Instagram and it looks like his six-pack is still there. He shared the above photo along with the caption: “Body-shaming is always wrong!”
Then, the 48-year-old shared the hunky shot above.
As a star who’s known just as much for his bulging biceps as he is for his acting, we can understand the outcry. But, don’t worry. He’s still got it.
SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now
Source:Getty
1 of 37
1. "The Fast and the Furious" Cast. (2001)
Source:Getty
2 of 37
2. Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001)
Source:Getty
3 of 37
3. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001)
Source:Getty
4 of 37
4. Paul Walker at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001)
Paul plays Brian O'Conner in films 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7.
Source:Getty
5 of 37
5. Paul Walker at the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere. (2013)
Paul Walker appears in "Furious 7," but died before completing the film. His brothers Cody and Caleb finished Paul's remaining scenes.
Source:Getty
6 of 37
6. Michelle Rodriguez at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001)
Michelle plays Letty Ortiz in films 1, 4, 6, and 7.
Source:Getty
7 of 37
7. Michelle Rodriguez at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
8 of 37
8. Vin Diesel at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
Vin plays Dominic Toretto in films 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7.
Source:Getty
9 of 37
9. Vin Diesel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
10 of 37
10. Jordana Brewster at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
Jordana plays Mia Toretto in films 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7.
Source:Getty
11 of 37
11. Jordana Brewster at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
12 of 37
12. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.
Source:Getty
13 of 37
13. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
Jordana Brewster, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Vin Diesel.
Source:Getty
14 of 37
14. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003)
Ludacris plays Tej Parker in films 2, 5, 6, and 7.
Source:Getty
15 of 37
15. Ludacris and his pregnant wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
16 of 37
16. Tyrese and Paul Walker at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003)
Tyrese plays Roman Pearce in films 2, 5, 6, and 7.
Source:Getty
17 of 37
17. Tyrese Gibson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
18 of 37
18. The "2 Fast 2 Furious" premiere. (2003)
Tyrese, Eva Mendes (plays Monica Fuentes in films 2 and 5), and Paul Walker.
Source:Getty
19 of 37
19. Bow Wow at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006)
Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, plays Twinkie in films 3 and 7.
Source:Getty
20 of 37
20. Shad Moss and fiancee Erica Mena at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
21 of 37
21. Sung Kang and Nathalie Kelley at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006)
Sung Kang plays Han Lue in films 3-7.
Nathalie Kelley plays Neela in the third film.
Source:Getty
22 of 37
22. Sung Kang at the "Furious 7" premiere.
Source:Getty
23 of 37
23. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" premiere. (2006)
Sung Kang, Nathalie Kelley, Lucas Black (plays Sean Boswell in films 3 and 7), and Brian Tee (plays D.K. in the third film).
Source:Getty
24 of 37
24. Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Fast & Furious." (2009)
Gal plays Gisele in films 4-7.
Source:Getty
25 of 37
25. Gal Gadot at the "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013)
Source:Getty
26 of 37
26. The "Fast & Furious" premiere. (2009)
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, and Jordana Brewster.
Source:Getty
27 of 37
27. Elsa Pataky at the premiere of "Fast Five." (2011)
Elsa plays Elena Neves in films 5-7.
Source:Getty
28 of 37
28. Elsa Pataky at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2013)
Source:Getty
29 of 37
29. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the premiere of "Fast 5." (2011)
Dwayne plays CIA agent Luke Hobbs in films 5-7.
Source:Getty
30 of 37
30. Dwayne Johnson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Source:Getty
31 of 37
31. The cast of "Fast Five" (2011)
Director and producer Justin Lin, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson.
Source:Getty
32 of 37
32. The "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013)
Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese Gibson.
Source:Getty
33 of 37
33. The cast of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013)
Paul Walker, guest, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Gal Gadot, director Justin Lin, Elsa Pataky, Vin Diesel, Gina Carano, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Luke Evans, and Sung Kang.
Source:Getty
34 of 37
34. The ladies of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013)
Michelle Rodriguez, Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Gina Carano, and Jordana Brewster at the premiere of "Fast & Furious 6."
Source:Getty
35 of 37
35. Nathalie Emmanuel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Nathalie plays Ramsey in the 7th film.
Source:Getty
36 of 37
36. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
Ronda plays Kara in the 7th film.
Source:Getty
37 of 37
37. The cast of "Furious 7" at Vin Diesel's hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood. (2015)
Lucas Black, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Sung Kang.
