He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture

It looks like Vin’s back to his old ripped self.

Last week, Vin Diesel was photographed looking noticeably larger than usual, prompting many to dub his rounder physique the “dad bod.” Now, he’s shutting down the haters via Instagram and it looks like his six-pack is still there. He shared the above photo along with the caption: “Body-shaming is always wrong!”

Then, the 48-year-old shared the hunky shot above.

As a star who’s known just as much for his bulging biceps as he is for his acting, we can understand the outcry. But, don’t worry. He’s still got it.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO: Vin Diesel Reveals How Many Films Will Complete “Fast & Furious” Franchise

SEE ALSO: Vin Diesel Melts Our Hearts With New Picture Of Himself & Daughter, Pauline

37 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112627”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112627″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112627″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112627” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now Source:Getty 1 of 37 1. "The Fast and the Furious" Cast. (2001) Source:Getty 2 of 37 2. Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001) Source:Getty 3 of 37 3. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001) Source:Getty 4 of 37 4. Paul Walker at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001) Paul plays Brian O'Conner in films 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Source:Getty 5 of 37 5. Paul Walker at the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere. (2013) Paul Walker appears in "Furious 7," but died before completing the film. His brothers Cody and Caleb finished Paul's remaining scenes. Source:Getty 6 of 37 6. Michelle Rodriguez at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001) Michelle plays Letty Ortiz in films 1, 4, 6, and 7. Source:Getty 7 of 37 7. Michelle Rodriguez at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 8 of 37 8. Vin Diesel at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001) Vin plays Dominic Toretto in films 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Source:Getty 9 of 37 9. Vin Diesel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 10 of 37 10. Jordana Brewster at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001) Jordana plays Mia Toretto in films 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Source:Getty 11 of 37 11. Jordana Brewster at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 12 of 37 12. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001) Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. Source:Getty 13 of 37 13. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001) Jordana Brewster, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Vin Diesel. Source:Getty 14 of 37 14. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003) Ludacris plays Tej Parker in films 2, 5, 6, and 7. Source:Getty 15 of 37 15. Ludacris and his pregnant wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 16 of 37 16. Tyrese and Paul Walker at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003) Tyrese plays Roman Pearce in films 2, 5, 6, and 7. Source:Getty 17 of 37 17. Tyrese Gibson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 18 of 37 18. The "2 Fast 2 Furious" premiere. (2003) Tyrese, Eva Mendes (plays Monica Fuentes in films 2 and 5), and Paul Walker. Source:Getty 19 of 37 19. Bow Wow at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006) Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, plays Twinkie in films 3 and 7. Source:Getty 20 of 37 20. Shad Moss and fiancee Erica Mena at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 21 of 37 21. Sung Kang and Nathalie Kelley at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006) Sung Kang plays Han Lue in films 3-7. Nathalie Kelley plays Neela in the third film. Source:Getty 22 of 37 22. Sung Kang at the "Furious 7" premiere. Source:Getty 23 of 37 23. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" premiere. (2006) Sung Kang, Nathalie Kelley, Lucas Black (plays Sean Boswell in films 3 and 7), and Brian Tee (plays D.K. in the third film). Source:Getty 24 of 37 24. Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Fast & Furious." (2009) Gal plays Gisele in films 4-7. Source:Getty 25 of 37 25. Gal Gadot at the "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013) Source:Getty 26 of 37 26. The "Fast & Furious" premiere. (2009) Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, and Jordana Brewster. Source:Getty 27 of 37 27. Elsa Pataky at the premiere of "Fast Five." (2011) Elsa plays Elena Neves in films 5-7. Source:Getty 28 of 37 28. Elsa Pataky at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2013) Source:Getty 29 of 37 29. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the premiere of "Fast 5." (2011) Dwayne plays CIA agent Luke Hobbs in films 5-7. Source:Getty 30 of 37 30. Dwayne Johnson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Source:Getty 31 of 37 31. The cast of "Fast Five" (2011) Director and producer Justin Lin, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. Source:Getty 32 of 37 32. The "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013) Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese Gibson. Source:Getty 33 of 37 33. The cast of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013) Paul Walker, guest, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Gal Gadot, director Justin Lin, Elsa Pataky, Vin Diesel, Gina Carano, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Luke Evans, and Sung Kang. Source:Getty 34 of 37 34. The ladies of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013) Michelle Rodriguez, Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Gina Carano, and Jordana Brewster at the premiere of "Fast & Furious 6." Source:Getty 35 of 37 35. Nathalie Emmanuel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Nathalie plays Ramsey in the 7th film. Source:Getty 36 of 37 36. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015) Ronda plays Kara in the 7th film. Source:Getty 37 of 37 37. The cast of "Furious 7" at Vin Diesel's hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood. (2015) Lucas Black, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Sung Kang. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112627”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112627″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112627″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112627” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112627”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112627″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112627″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112627” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

He’s Still Got It: Vin Diesel Shuts Down “Body Shamers” With New 6-Pack Picture was originally published on globalgrind.com