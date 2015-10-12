Entertainment News
Still In Love: Beyonce Shares Romantic Selfie With Jay Z

Hov and Bey are still dangerously in love, and here's the pictures to prove it.

Hov and Bey are still dangerously in love, and here’s the pictures to prove it.

Over the weekend, Beyonce enjoyed some fun in the sun with Jay Z and she captured a sweet moment for the ‘Gram. But first, the two took turns posing for bossed-up solo shots.

It may be fall in New York City, but when you’re the most powerful couple in the music biz, it can be summer all year-round. Mr. and Mrs. Carter cozied up for the following selfie.

Are those divorce rumors still swirling? If so, this just silenced them.

SOURCE: US Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Still In Love: Beyonce Shares Romantic Selfie With Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com

