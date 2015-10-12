Hov and Bey are still dangerously in love, and here’s the pictures to prove it.

Over the weekend, Beyonce enjoyed some fun in the sun with Jay Z and she captured a sweet moment for the ‘Gram. But first, the two took turns posing for bossed-up solo shots.

It may be fall in New York City, but when you’re the most powerful couple in the music biz, it can be summer all year-round. Mr. and Mrs. Carter cozied up for the following selfie.

Are those divorce rumors still swirling? If so, this just silenced them.

SOURCE: US Weekly

Still In Love: Beyonce Shares Romantic Selfie With Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com