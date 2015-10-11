Kylie Jenner & Tyga Talk KyGa Haters During Livestream

Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner and Tyga are becoming more and more comfortable with being in the public eye as a couple.

Yesterday, Kylie held a live stream for her fans (via her app) and was immediately asked questions about her relationship when her boyfriend Tyga made an appearance. Since confirming their relationship earlier this year, the couple has been no stranger to making headlines, while going more public after Kylie’s 18th birthday.

Though the couple didn’t answer too many personal questions, KyGa gave the viewers the scoop on how they deal with the constant media scrutiny.

You just have to look at the fun things in life and be happy.You know what I mean? Because 9 times out 10 most of the stuff people feed into the world about you is negative and false anyway,” says Tyga.

He continues: “As long as you know yourself and you got good people around you and you passionate about what you do, that’s all that matters because at the end of the day, you go to sleep with the people you love, you wake up with the people you love and you spend your time with the people you love. You know and that’s what it’s about. You can’t live for other people, you know? You gotta live for yourself and better the people around you and make an impact.

In other KyGa news, Tyga reportedly got into a minor fender bender at the start of this weekend.

Just Jared reports:

“…The 25-year-old rapper backed his Rolls Royce into a friends car while parking outside the club.

Thankfully, the minor fender bender didn’t end with any police involvement but it wouldn’t be the first time Tyga‘s been involved in a traffic related incident.”

We’re happy no one was hurt. Leave your thoughts below.

