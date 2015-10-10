National
If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: The “Lucky One” In Oregon Shooting Breaks His Silence, & More

Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead

An 18-year-old student, dubbed “the lucky one” in the Oregon school shooting, broke his silence on Friday for the first time since the tragedy. The student recalls the moment Chris Harper Mercer singled him out, handing him an envelope with a flash drive in it. Read more about his statement here. [Huffington Post]

Jim Carrey said goodbye to his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White during her funeral in Ireland on Friday. The Hollywood actor flew to Ireland to say his final goodbyes and, along with her family members, carried her coffin. Carrey described White as a “delicate Irish flower.” [Daily Mail]

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas this past Thursday. Witnesses say Shia was either on drugs or drunk as he ran down the street in front of people. He continued acting accordingly after being told to stop. [TMZ]

Bobbi Kristina‘s estate filed legal documentation stating Nick Gordon and Bobbi got into a violent fight before he injected her with a “toxic mixture” that made her lose consciousness. Nick’s lawyers believe the docs are a distraction and an attempt to make him look bad. [TMZ]

