The relationship between Khloe Kardashian and French Montana might be a thing of the past for KoKo, but French is still holding on.

The Bronx rapper was spotted by TMZ as he was leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, when the site’s reporters asked him his thoughts on Khloe’s latest batch of sexy workout photos. Aside from asking him about the photos, they also asked him his opinion about Nike’s 3D printing and if KoKo would be a better marketing ploy. French responded: “I love her. She can sell whatever she wants. That’s my baby.”

He definitely wants that ol’ thing back. Meanwhile, James Harden‘s rumored girlfriend revealed a little too much information on her new website. Koko went on to dish details about the Kardashian sisters’ waxing preferences.

Khloe said:

“You guys know I’m not gonna beat around the bush (no pun intended), so let’s get straight to it: I’m all about the landing strip. like to be clean; I like to be manicured. When there’s nothing there, it’s weird, in my opinion — especially when you have tits and an ass. It just freaks me out a little bit. I don’t like looking at an adult woman and seeing nothing down there. Whenever I’m at the spa, it just makes me uncomfortable when I see that. But then again, it also makes me uncomfortable when I see something wild and untamed.”

Click here to read what Khloe said about Kim and Kourtney’s preferences.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

French Montana On Khloe Kardashian: “I Love Her… That’s My Baby” was originally published on globalgrind.com