French Montana On Khloe Kardashian: “I Love Her… That’s My Baby”

The relationship between Khloe Kardashian and French Montana might be a thing of the past for KoKo, but French is still holding on.
The Bronx rapper was spotted by TMZ as he was leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, when the site’s reporters asked him his thoughts on Khloe’s latest batch of sexy workout photos. Aside from asking him about the photos, they also asked him his opinion about Nike’s 3D printing and if KoKo would be a better marketing ploy. French responded: “I love her. She can sell whatever she wants. That’s my baby.”
He definitely wants that ol’ thing back. Meanwhile, James Harden‘s rumored girlfriend revealed a little too much information on her new website. Koko went on to dish details about the Kardashian sisters’ waxing preferences.
Khloe said:
“You guys know I’m not gonna beat around the bush (no pun intended), so let’s get straight to it: I’m all about the landing strip. like to be clean; I like to be manicured. When there’s nothing there, it’s weird, in my opinion — especially when you have tits and an ass. It just freaks me out a little bit. I don’t like looking at an adult woman and seeing nothing down there. Whenever I’m at the spa, it just makes me uncomfortable when I see that. But then again, it also makes me uncomfortable when I see something wild and untamed.”
Click here to read what Khloe said about Kim and Kourtney’s preferences.
SOURCE: Us Weekly, TMZ
New Couple Alert? Sanaa Lathan (Kind Of) Confirms She’s Dating French Montana
Hardashian? Celebs Choose The Perfect Couple Nickname For James Harden & Khloe Kardashian
21 Of Khloe Kardashian's Kurviest Moments (PHOTOS)
1. Khloe Kardashian Is A Killer In Stripes & Peep Toe Ankle Boots
2. Khloe's Kurves & Colorful Kisses Can Make Any Form-Fitting Dress POP!
3. What We're Seeing From The Back, We Can't Front On….
4. Look Back At It! Kurvy Khloe Was Spotted Sitting Pretty In Leopard
5. Khloe Shows Off Her Fabulous Kurves In Camouflage
6. Kim K. Caught Her Sis Khloe Off Guard As She Looked Through Clothes At Their Dash Boutique
7. Khloe Gets A Little Wild With A Body Suit & Way Ombre Hair
8. Khloe Was Definitely Killing It Kurve-Wise At This Year's iHeartRadio Music Festival!
9. Khloe Captioned This Kurvaceous Photo: "Drop It Like It's Hot!"
10. Khloe Was Spotted Rocking Some Skin Tight Jeans While Heading To "Dash" With Kim
11. Khloe Kardashian's Backside Takes On A Life Of Its Own In A Knee-Length Dress
12. Glowing & Looking Amazing, Khloe Was Spotted Showing Off What Her Momma Gave Her
13. Khloe Makes An Attempt At Fitting All That Body Into A Car As Fans Flood The Scene
14. Perfection! Khloe Kardashian Was All Smiles & Kurves As She Played With Her Hair
15. All Of The Sisters Look Great In This Throwback Pic… But There's Something About Khloe That Stuns Us
16. Khloe Indulges In A Little Ghetto Fab While Rocking Timbs & Tight Jeans
17. She's Trying To Hide It, But The Body Is There!
18. THROWBACK! Khloe Was A Sight To Be Seen When Her & Her Big Sis Kourtney Took Miami
19. What Can We Say… We Love You Khlo!
20. Khloe Is All Red & Sophistication For A Sexy Photo Shoot
21. Khloe Was Spotted Feeling A Little Modest…But Make No Mistake, The Kurves Are Still Front & Center
