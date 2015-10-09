Nick Jonas “Area Code” (NEW VIDEO)

The heartthrob that is Nick Jonas is solidifying himself as a formidable talent in the pop world. After showcasing his singing prowess on records like “Chains” and “Jealous,” he decided to up the ante a bit with his new video “Area Code.”

The black and white visual depicts Jonas keeping it triller than ever. With lyrics like, “Every time I have a drink or two / I get it bad for you,” you can tell that after a couple of shots, it’s easy to get Nicky J open.

It’s no surprise that the ladies love Jonas and with records like “Area Code,” he’ll continue to watch his fan base multiply.

#MyCalvins: The Hottest Pics Of Celebs In Their CK Skivvies (PHOTOS)
1. The perfect Calvin Klein ad: Kendall Jenner's #MyCalvins shot.
2. So Fancy. Iggy Azalea was one of the first celebs to show us her Calvins on the 'Gram.
3. Nick Jonas channeling Mark Wahlberg's iconic ad.
4. Trey Songz proving celebrities do thirst traps too.
5. Vanessa Hudgens partakes in the #MyCalvins phenomenon.
6. Toned and Tatted. Justin Bieber flaunts his body with an accent of Calvin Klein briefs.
7. Flawless Fergie in nothing but Calvins.
8. Ciara is a smokin' hot mom in Calvins.
9. It's OK to admire. Diggy Simmons is all grown up in his Calvins.
10. Who could forget Rita Ora's #MyCalvins post? Featuring side boob.
11. One word for Ryan Lochte in Calvins: Perfection.
12. Jhene Aiko shows us again why she is one of the most admired young stars in the game.
13. Michael B. Jordan, one of the hottest new stars of the year, shows us he has swag even during his down time in Calvins.
14. British songstress Foxes puts her own funky twist on the #MyCalvins selfie. Featuring perfect abs…and a flower pot.
15. OK, we know these aren't exactly Calvins, but we had to include Tyson Beckford, because.
16. No one does it better. Miranda Kerr doing what she does best in Calvins.
17. Marky Mark for Calvin Klein.

