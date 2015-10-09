Nick Jonas “Area Code” (NEW VIDEO)

The heartthrob that is Nick Jonas is solidifying himself as a formidable talent in the pop world. After showcasing his singing prowess on records like “Chains” and “Jealous,” he decided to up the ante a bit with his new video “Area Code.”
The black and white visual depicts Jonas keeping it triller than ever. With lyrics like, “Every time I have a drink or two / I get it bad for you,” you can tell that after a couple of shots, it’s easy to get Nicky J open.
It’s no surprise that the ladies love Jonas and with records like “Area Code,” he’ll continue to watch his fan base multiply.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
