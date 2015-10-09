Well Wishes! Selena Gomez Diagnosed With Lupus, Bella Hadid Has Lyme Disease

Two beautiful ladies, two unfortunate situations.
Selena Gomez announced in her recent Billboard magazine interview that she’s been diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease, which was also the reason behind her recent hiatus from the spotlight.
She revealed, “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.”
Selena is working on keeping herself healthy and balanced.
Unfortunately, Selena is not the only star to be battling a life threatening illness. Model Bella Hadid and her younger brother have been suffering from Lyme disease for several years. While speaking at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala, their mom, and fellow Lyme disease victim, Yolanda Foster, told the crowd:
“When my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey, struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me.”
Neither of the ladies are letting their diagnosis hinder them. Selena released her fifth album Revival on Friday, and Bella is slaying fashion runways and enjoying time with her beau The Weeknd.
SOURCE: Page Six, USA Today, Billboard | PHOTOCREDIT: Instagram, Getty
