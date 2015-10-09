Demi Lovato “Confident” (NEW VIDEO)

The maturation of Demi Lovato has been something to watch. The former Barney & Friends actress is morphing into a fierce and vivacious talent. To prove that her transformation isn’t a fluke, she taps actress Michelle Rodriguez for her new video, “Confident.”

The two women square off and slug it out one time for the one time, and we guarantee that you guys are going to love it. With her new album Confident slated to drop next week, this video definitely serves as the cherry on top for Ms. Lovato’s newfound demeanor. Check it out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

