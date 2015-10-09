Raven-Symone just can’t seem to stop putting her foot in her mouth.
The View co-host has found herself in hot water again after her comments on the panel’s topic “Are You Judged By Your Name?” went viral. Her remarks caused fans to roast her on social media. She stated:
“I’m very discriminatory against the words like the ones they were saying in those names. I’m not going to hire you if your name is Watermelon-Andrea. It’s just not going to happen. I’m not going to hire you.”
Viewers quickly took to Twitter and Instagram to express their feelings about Ms. Symone’s meme-worthy comments.
Fans compared her own red mohawk to that of a rooster.
They even included Whoopi (who was noticeably shocked at Raven’s comments) in some of the jokes. What do you think about Raven’s comment?
SOURCE: IB Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Splash
Raven-Symone Slammed On Social Media After Admitting She Wouldn’t Hire Someone With Unusual Name was originally published on globalgrind.com