COOL ASS COVERS: Ciara Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” (NEW MUSIC)

Along with her style, Ciara continues to push the envelope with her music.
The Jackie singer demonstrates how versatile she can be with a cover of the classic “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones. The moody track was premiered on RollingStone.com, where she discussed covering the rock song, as well as her latest music.
When asked about wanting to lend her voice to the hit, Ciara said, “This would be an honor. I had never thought to cover this song. It was never on my radar to cover it, but when the opportunity came along, I was very thrilled, because I love what the producer Adrianne Gonzales did.”
Listen to Ciara’s cover below and let us know what you think.
SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash
Source:Instagram
1 of 36
1. Juicy Man On Set At Work Today! Too Much Fun. Filming On The Famous Street Where They Shot Seinfeld.. #ICanDoThat
Source:Instagram
2 of 36
2. Together We Make Red White and Blue:) Happy4th. 🇺🇸 Xo
Source:Instagram
3 of 36
3. Ready 4 A Walk In The Park..#NoFilter:)
Source:Instagram
4 of 36
4. Then…Push It Real Good!..:) #NYC
Source:Instagram
5 of 36
5. Nothing Like Lifting THIS Weight, After Gym:) He Motivates Me To Go Harder. ❤️💪
Source:Instagram
6 of 36
6. Me and My Baaaby!!:) He Loves Selfie Time:) Rockin Our #BigRayBans #LittleRayBans #BoyLondonTees 😛😎
Source:Instagram
7 of 36
7. How Sweet. Fun Times With Uncle Ricky @riccardotisci17 In Madrid. #Family
Source:Instagram
8 of 36
8. Long Fun Day Til The Sun Came Down. #Madrid.
Source:Instagram
9 of 36
9. Watching Rio On The Way 2 Paris.
Source:Instagram
10 of 36
10. Me and My Lil Man Hittin The Streets Of Paris. He Was Ready:) #BabyPassportGang
Source:Instagram
11 of 36
11. I Dreamed Of Moments Like This. Still Feels Like I'm Dreaming Now That They're Here. I Cherish Every Second. Every Minute. Everyday I Spend With You. #MyAngelBaby ❤️
Source:Instagram
12 of 36
12. Up In The Air Having In Flight Fun With #MyBabySoldier. THIS Smile Is Contagious. Lef Lef Righ Lef!!📢
Source:Instagram
13 of 36
13. This Year I wanted To Have A Super Chill Birthday. Me and My Bestie @lala Took Our Sons To The Central Park Zoo. It Was So Much Fun. #Sometimesthesimplestthingsarethebestfun #PerfectBirthday
Source:Instagram
14 of 36
14. My Bestest Friend In The Whole Wide World Right By My Side. ❤️
Source:Instagram
15 of 36
15. #TheArtOfLove.
Source:Instagram
16 of 36
16. This Is Who I Spent My Day Off With…. It Was All About Him. #ThePerfectDay❤️ Photo Cred Auntie @valgabond
Source:Instagram
17 of 36
17. Some 1 Sure Is Comfortable! He Dun Kicked Me Out Of My Seat:)Off To Europe To Do A Little Work Mtgs, Etc.. Then Back 2 Finish The Lp..#MammasOnAMission 💪🚄✈️
Source:Instagram
18 of 36
18. Part 2… #BabyFutureGivesDrivingLessonsFor Safety: Note This Car Was Not Moving and Will NEVER Be Moving With Him In My Lap.
Source:Instagram
19 of 36
19. #Twinning
Source:Instagram
20 of 36
20. Hands Up! We Did It! Yay! #FirstGroceryTrip #TeamWork 😝 #Time2Cook #ThanksgivingTime #TheOtherCartWithTheGoodStuffIsNotInThePicture ☺️ #ThisWasFun
Source:Instagram
21 of 36
21. Bye Bye ATL. Mammas Got Work 2 Do! ✌️😘 #BigChucksLilChucks
Source:Instagram
22 of 36
22. Happy Sunday's 😝
Source:Instagram
23 of 36
23. Take 3!:) I LOVE YOU!! Everyone Have An Awesome Day Filled With LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyHolidays
Source:Instagram
24 of 36
24. We're So Ready!!:) 🌲
Source:Instagram
25 of 36
25. Christmas Song. By Me and Baby F. 😝🎄
Source:Instagram
26 of 36
26. My Babies 1st Swimming Classes! #ThisMakesMeSoProud #TheseAreTheMomentsILiveFor#GoBabyFuture❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Source:Instagram
27 of 36
27. Part 2. #BabyFutureSwimmingClasses#ProudMamma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Source:Instagram
28 of 36
28. #USie.
Source:Instagram
29 of 36
29. "Mommy, Who Are These Guys?" He Was So Curious ☺️
Source:Instagram
30 of 36
30. Oh #HappyDays 😝
Source:Instagram
31 of 36
31. Late Night Scream Contest 😝
Source:Instagram
32 of 36
32. Too cute.
Source:Instagram
33 of 36
33. My ❤️. The Perfect Valentines Date
Source:Instagram
34 of 36
34. Happy 9 Months Juicy Man! ❤️
Source:Instagram
35 of 36
35. How About This Selfie😊. Unreal! #Australia
Source:Instagram
36 of 36
36. Me And My Angel Baby. His First Photo Shoot….I Thank God For You My Little One. Life Has Never Been The Same Since You Arrived. #IGotYou#TBT
