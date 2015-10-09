Music NOW
COOL ASS COVERS: Ciara Covers The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" (NEW MUSIC)

Along with her styleCiara continues to push the envelope with her music.

The Jackie singer demonstrates how versatile she can be with a cover of the classic “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones. The moody track was premiered on RollingStone.com, where she discussed covering the rock song, as well as her latest music.

When asked about wanting to lend her voice to the hit, Ciara said, “This would be an honor. I had never thought to cover this song. It was never on my radar to cover it, but when the opportunity came along, I was very thrilled, because I love what the producer Adrianne Gonzales did.

Listen to Ciara’s cover below and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments

COOL ASS COVERS: Ciara Covers The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

