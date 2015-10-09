What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix Raises Standard Price, Amy Schumer & The Weeknd On SNL, & More

NBC released promo clips of Saturday Night Live‘s upcoming episode, which features Amy Schumer and The Weeknd. Amy will host this week, with The Weeknd performing as the musical guest and hitting the SNL stage twice. Check out the funny clip above.

Executive producer Betsy Beers gave fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes of ABC’s Scandal in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed. In the latest episode, Beers sat down with Scandal star Bellamy Young to discuss Fitz and Olivia’s now-public affair. Check out what Young revealed about the forbidden love and about Fitz’s wife running into Olivia on the latest episode of Shondaland Revealed.

When Aziz Ansari set out to cast his parents in new show Master of None, he opted to keep the business in the family.

The comedian cast his real-life parents to play his on-screen parents in his upcoming show. He admitted to PEOPLE, “There’s not a ton of older Indian people that are out there in the acting game, so I wrote these characters kind of based on my parents, and I couldn’t find anyone who really felt like my parents, so I just got my parents to do it.”

Master Of None debuts November 6 on Netflix.

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service is now raising the price of its standard plan to $9.99 a month.

The switch-up comes on the heels of Netflix trying to expand its original programming. The service confirmed the change by releasing a statement saying that in order “to continue adding more TV shows and movies including many Netflix original titles, we are modestly raising the price for some new members in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.”

Existing customers will have a grace period, but the price is effective immediately for new subscribers.

Although Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse doesn’t hit theaters until October 30th, you can get your zombie fix with the film’s new mobile game.

In the game, developed by Tic Toc Games, fans get their chance to attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse is available free from the App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE: Miss Info, Tech Crunch, Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube, Instagram, Getty

21 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112228”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112228″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112228″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112228” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 21 1. Baby Weeknd With A "Boosie"" Fade Source:Instagram 2 of 21 2. Middle Finger To The Law Source:Instagram 3 of 21 3. Throwback Tresses Source:Instagram 4 of 21 4. Hat Hair Source:Instagam 5 of 21 5. Stylin' & Profilin' Source:Instagram 6 of 21 6. One Pony Source:Instagram 7 of 21 7. Five Ponies Source:Instagram 8 of 21 8. Four Ponies Source:Instagram 9 of 21 9. The Weeknd's Thursday Hair Source:Instagram 10 of 21 10. High Top Source:Instagram 11 of 21 11. The Weeknd Ties His Own Shoes Source:Instagram 12 of 21 12. Bicken Back Source:Instagram 13 of 21 13. …But First, Let Me Take A Selfie Source:Instagram 14 of 21 14. Hair & Hoodies Source:Instagram 15 of 21 15. Chillin…. Source:INstagram 16 of 21 16. Diggin' The Fade Source:Instagram 17 of 21 17. What A Creation Source:Instagram 18 of 21 18. Dreaded Silhouette Source:Instagram 19 of 21 19. Black & White Source:Instagram 20 of 21 20. Branch Off Source:Instagram 21 of 21 21. Hey Abel! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112228”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112228″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112228″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112228” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix Raises Standard Price, Amy Schumer & The Weeknd On SNL, & More 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112228”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112228″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112228″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112228” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix Raises Standard Price, Amy Schumer & The Weeknd On SNL, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com