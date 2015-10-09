Entertainment News
Home

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix Raises Standard Price, Amy Schumer & The Weeknd On SNL, & More

Amy Schumer will host this week's episode of SNL with The Weeknd performing as the musical guest.

Leave a comment

NBC released promo clips of Saturday Night Live‘s upcoming episode, which features Amy Schumer and The Weeknd. Amy will host this week, with The Weeknd performing as the musical guest and hitting the SNL stage twice. Check out the funny clip above.

44th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Executive producer Betsy Beers gave fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes of ABC’s Scandal in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed. In the latest episode, Beers sat down with Scandal star Bellamy Young to discuss Fitz and Olivia’s now-public affair. Check out what Young revealed about the forbidden love and about Fitz’s wife running into Olivia on the latest episode of Shondaland Revealed.

Instagram Photo

When Aziz Ansari set out to cast his parents in new show Master of None, he opted to keep the business in the family.

The comedian cast his real-life parents to play his on-screen parents in his upcoming show. He admitted to PEOPLE, “There’s not a ton of older Indian people that are out there in the acting game, so I wrote these characters kind of based on my parents, and I couldn’t find anyone who really felt like my parents, so I just got my parents to do it.”

Master Of None debuts November 6 on Netflix.

US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service is now raising the price of its standard plan to $9.99 a month.

The switch-up comes on the heels of Netflix trying to expand its original programming. The service confirmed the change by releasing a statement saying that in order “to continue adding more TV shows and movies including many Netflix original titles, we are modestly raising the price for some new members in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.”

Existing customers will have a grace period, but the price is effective immediately for new subscribers.

Although Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse doesn’t hit theaters until October 30th, you can get your zombie fix with the film’s new mobile game.

In the game, developed by Tic Toc Games, fans get their chance to attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse is available free from the App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE: Miss InfoTech Crunch, Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube, Instagram, Getty 

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)

Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix Raises Standard Price, Amy Schumer & The Weeknd On SNL, & More

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112228”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112228″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112228″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112228” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix Raises Standard Price, Amy Schumer & The Weeknd On SNL, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

amy schumer , Aziz Ansari , Netflix , scandal , scouts guide to zombie , snl , the weeknd , what's happening in hip-pop , Zombies

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close