So This Happened: Car Thief Drives Stolen Car To Police Station, Gets Arrested

Things just couldn’t get any worse for Carnell Eugene Butler.
The 18-year-old young man drove to the police station in a stolen car to pick up court documents about another car theft he took part in, according to the Associated Press. But the problem was that those documents were originally found in another stolen vehicle. Butler now faces charges for three stolen cars.
St. Petersburg, Fla. police found his papers in a stolen Infiniti on Sunday, but those documents were from an arrest in June. Detectives reached out to Butler to pick them up. He was arrested upon arrival to the police station, but a pair of keys to a stolen Hyundai Sonata were found in his pocket.
Butler is being held without bond. And apparently, he just can’t stop stealing cars.
SOURCE: Tampa Bay Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter
