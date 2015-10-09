Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way

Beer is amazing. From its distinctive taste to the fact it doesn’t get you wasted as quickly as hard liquor, beer is the best of both worlds.

The only issue is the beer belly it comes with. But a new company called Supplemental Brewing wants you to get swol’ while throwing a few back. It combines two of any college bros’ favorite activities – making gains and drinking. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign, and will release two kinds of beer once it hits its goal of $40,000. So far so good, as they’ve currently raised just over $13,000 with three weeks left in the campaign.

Bro, now you don't have to choose between a protein drink and beer. http://t.co/JdHWpIwRl2 pic.twitter.com/iiQaSdcJX1 — Mashable (@mashable) October 9, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“We believe that everyone in America should be able to enjoy a cold protein beer after a hard workout, and we are asking for your help to make that a reality,” the company says.

The first beer, subtly named Brewtein, has seven grams of whey protein, which the company says is the largest amount in any beer. It’s got 5 percent alcohol, accompanied by 178 calories. The second beer, called Nutribeer, is somewhat of a light beer, as it only has four grams of protein and seven carbs. The company describes it as lager-style beer with a citrus flavor. The slogan, “This is where your WORKOUT meets your WEEKEND,” is genius and straight to the point.

With 21 days left in the campaign, it’s time for all bros to unite for the greater good and make this happen.

SOURCE: Mashable, Kickstarter | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

25 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112205”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112205″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112205″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112205” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Hollywood's Hottest Dads (PHOTOS) Source:Splash News 1 of 25 1. Dwyane Wade 2 of 25 2. Ben Affleck Source:Instagram 3 of 25 3. LL Cool J Source:H&M 4 of 25 4. David Beckham Source:GQ 5 of 25 5. Channing Tatum Source:Vogue 6 of 25 6. Kanye West Source:Getty 7 of 25 7. Tom Brady Source:Instagram 8 of 25 8. Diddy Source:Instagram 9 of 25 9. T.I. Source:Instagram 10 of 25 10. Nick Lachey and baby Camden Source:Opulence Studios/Lionsgate 11 of 25 11. Tom Hardy Source:Interview 12 of 25 12. Lenny Kravitz Source:Splash News 13 of 25 13. Will Smith Source:Splash News 14 of 25 14. Hugh Jackman Source:Lionsgate Films 15 of 25 15. Soon-to-be dad Ashton Kutcher Source:Getty 16 of 25 16. Brad Pitt Source:Splash News 17 of 25 17. Matthew McConaughey Source:Instagram 18 of 25 18. Eric Decker *Bonus* With Baby Vivianne! 19 of 25 19. Chris Hemsworth Source:PAPER Magazine 20 of 25 20. Swizz Beatz Source:Instagram 21 of 25 21. The Game Source:Instagram 22 of 25 22. Gavin Rossdale Source:Instagram 23 of 25 23. Nick Cannon Source:Instagram 24 of 25 24. Usher Source:Sony 25 of 25 25. Matt Damon Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112205”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112205″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112205″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112205” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way Hollywood's Hottest Dads (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112205”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112205″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112205″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112205” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way was originally published on globalgrind.com