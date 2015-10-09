Music NOW
Home

Tiara Thomas “Trust Me” (NEW MUSIC)

Leave a comment

Tiara Thomas 106 & Park

Tiara Thomas is giving whole new meaning to Drake‘s latest catchphrase.

On “Trust Me,” Tiara takes control in her new, very sexy, late-night jam. “Finally, I got you all to me, oh I just can’t believe, take what you want, mine only, I hope he never leaves,” sings Thomas as she sets the mood.

Tiara continues with her productive streak this year, enlisting Ryan “Righteous” Tedder for production on her new track.

“Trust Me” comes a month after releasing her EP Up In Smoke. Listen to the seductive song below and stay tuned for more from Tiara.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Tiara Thomas “Mary Jane” (NEW VIDEO)

Tiara Thomas Discusses Label Issues, Breaking Girl Code, & Her Biggest “Ain’t Sh*t” Moment

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Continue reading Tiara Thomas “Trust Me” (NEW MUSIC)

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112207”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112207″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112207″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112207” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Tiara Thomas “Trust Me” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

new music , r&b , Tiara Thomas , Trust Me

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close