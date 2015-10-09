Take Care: Drake Addresses Rumored Engagement To Serena Williams

Drake is finally speaking out against reports that he’s engaged to rumored boo Serena Williams.

Social media went crazy after OK! Magazine exclusively reported that Drake had proposed to Serena, but he’s saying the story is false. Drizzy’s rep told TMZ, “the rumor is completely untrue.”

But it isn’t hard to believe, seeing as though the Toronto rapper and the tennis champ have been spotted getting cozy all summer long. Drake was seen cheering Serena on at a few of her games and even showed a little PDA while supporting her during NYFW.

Sorry to the Dra-rena fans, the hot couple is not walking down the aisle anytime soon.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

