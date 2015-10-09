Music NOW
Home

French Montana Feat. Fetty Wap & Monty “Freaky” (NEW MUSIC)

Leave a comment

French Montana & 50 Cent - 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam

French Montana enlists Fetty Wap and Monty for his new track “Freaky.”

Appearing on his upcoming Mac & Cheese album, Montana and the Remy Boyz get explicit with the ladies in their latest collaborative effort. As expected, the song is filled with Fetty’s infamous “Yeeeah Baby” ad-libs and a whole lot of catering to the ladies.

“Shorty you know my wrist bright, diamonds you know they hit like (yeah baby),” raps French.

As of yet, French hasn’t mentioned an official release date for Mac & Cheese. With this new track, we hope it means he’ll be dropping the project pretty soon.

Listen to “Freaky” below and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

French Montana Feat. Chris Brown “Antidote (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

New Couple Alert? Sanaa Lathan (Kind Of) Confirms She’s Dating French Montana

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

Continue reading French Montana Feat. Fetty Wap & Monty “Freaky” (NEW MUSIC)

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112174”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112174″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112174″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112174” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

French Montana Feat. Fetty Wap & Monty “Freaky” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Fetty Wap , freaky , french montana , monty , new music , Remy Boyz

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close