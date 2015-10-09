French Montana Feat. Fetty Wap & Monty “Freaky” (NEW MUSIC)

French Montana enlists Fetty Wap and Monty for his new track “Freaky.”

Appearing on his upcoming Mac & Cheese album, Montana and the Remy Boyz get explicit with the ladies in their latest collaborative effort. As expected, the song is filled with Fetty’s infamous “Yeeeah Baby” ad-libs and a whole lot of catering to the ladies.

“Shorty you know my wrist bright, diamonds you know they hit like (yeah baby),” raps French.

As of yet, French hasn’t mentioned an official release date for Mac & Cheese. With this new track, we hope it means he’ll be dropping the project pretty soon.

Listen to “Freaky” below and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

