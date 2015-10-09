French Montana Feat. Fetty Wap & Monty “Freaky” (NEW MUSIC)

French Montana enlists Fetty Wap and Monty for his new track “Freaky.”
Appearing on his upcoming Mac & Cheese album, Montana and the Remy Boyz get explicit with the ladies in their latest collaborative effort. As expected, the song is filled with Fetty’s infamous “Yeeeah Baby” ad-libs and a whole lot of catering to the ladies.
“Shorty you know my wrist bright, diamonds you know they hit like (yeah baby),” raps French.
As of yet, French hasn’t mentioned an official release date for Mac & Cheese. With this new track, we hope it means he’ll be dropping the project pretty soon.
Listen to “Freaky” below and let us know what you think.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
1. Receiving the key to his hometown of Patterson, NJ.
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
2. Hanging with Coke Boy (and Khloe Kardashian ex) French Montana. Could Fetty date a member of the klan next?
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
3. 10 bands, 50 bands, 100 bands.
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
4. Trying out his brand new Yeezys.
Source:Instagram
5 of 17
5. King Shit, Sippin King Shit out the bottle.
Source:Instagram
6 of 17
6. Bling, Bling all day.
Source:Instagram
7 of 17
7. Chilling with Kid Ink in the club.
Source:Instagram
8 of 17
8. "In love with the money, I ain't never letting go."
Source:Instagram
9 of 17
9. Boss Meetings.
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
10. On top of that cherry red Ferrari.
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
11. Sky Walking.
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
12. "Ever got advice from Ye? Ever got a phone call from Drake? Ever been on stage with Good Music … Imma beginner in this shit … Fuck are youuu doin 💯"
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
13. Wap, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink.
Source:Instagram
14 of 17
14. Proud Dad.
Source:Instagram
15 of 17
15. First class in the air.
Source:Instagram
16 of 17
16. "Dreamin' 'bout the money … & ya still on my hair lol 💯"
Source:Instagram
17 of 17
17. Fetty and Wiz bro out.
