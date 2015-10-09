Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Threaten To Sue Over Nude Pics, But He Isn’t That Upset

Justin Bieber‘s legal team is once again jumping to his aid after nude pics of the star on vacation in Bora Bora with rumored girlfriend Jayde Pierce hit the internet.

According to reports, a legal team repping Bieber sent a cease and desist letter to multiple media outlets threatening to sue if they posted the three naked photos. The infringement letter read:

“We recently became informed that your company has obtained and is distributing unauthorized photographs of our Client including images showing him without clothing.”

The letter confirms the photos are indeed of the Biebs and that they infringe on his trademarks. But various sources state Justin is not ashamed about the world seeing him in all his glory.

TMZ says that although the singer was angry about the photos being published, his anger dissolved when they went viral and people started to comment on how well-endowed he is. Looks like Bieber may not press charges after all…

SOURCE: TMZ, Hollywood Reporter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

5 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112177”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112177″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112177″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112177” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Justin Bieber Tattoo's Bang Bang 1 of 5 1. 1. Justin Bieber and famous tattoo artist Bang Bang 2 of 5 2. 2. Justin Bieber tried his had at being a tattoo artist by inking up New York tattoo artist Bang Bang 3 of 5 3. 3. Justin Bieber tried his had at being a tattoo artist by inking up New York tattoo artist Bang Bang 4 of 5 4. 4. Justin Bieber tried his had at being a tattoo artist by inking up New York tattoo artist Bang Bang 5 of 5 5. 5. Justin did a tattoo of his cartoon alter ego – a mouse named Swaggy Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112177”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112177″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112177″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112177” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Threaten To Sue Over Nude Pics, But He Isn’t That Upset Justin Bieber Tattoo's Bang Bang jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112177”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112177″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112177″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112177” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Threaten To Sue Over Nude Pics, But He Isn’t That Upset was originally published on globalgrind.com