20 Photos Of Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Celebrities try to make sure their kids look stylish at all times, but they usually fail, because underneath all that privilege, money, and fame, is just a cute tot wishing Halloween was every day.
Even the most famous of children love to dress up as their favorite characters – and why wouldn’t they? Hitting the concrete catwalk looking like a normal human being is so overrated.
Just ask North West, who we’ve seen as Minnie Mouse at 6 a.m. in the morning, as a purple princess while running errands with her mom, and let’s not get started on her love for Elsa, the Snow Queen. If nothing else, North is definitely Queen of all things Disney.
Check out the gallery of our favorite celebrity kids playing dress up for occasions that don’t necessarily call for such intricate – yet adorable – looks. Halloween is right around the corner, so things can only get more enchanting from here.
Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes
1. North West as Minnie Mouse at 6 in the morning.
2. Penelope Disick as Tinker Bell on her birthday.
3. Penelope and North as mermaids on vacation.
4. Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxi Drew makes for a beautiful unicorn.
5. She also makes a cute kitten ballerina.
6. Game's daughter Little Cali is basically Minnie Mouse.
7. She's got beautiful ballerina covered too.
8. T.I. and Tiny's kids Major & King kickin' it as Pikachu.
9. Baby Future is a kitty.
10. We're not sure who Baby Future is here… but this is equally adorable.
11. King Cairo as Mickey Mouse.
12. On an average day, The Bash is actually the Cookie Monster.
13. Riley Curry, the ballerina.
14. Kim Zolciak's daughter Kaia Rose just maxin' and relaxin'.
15. Camden Lachey is the cutest Dr. Seuss we've ever seen…
16. Chris Brown's Royalty does a mean Minnie Mouse!
17. Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes going UP on a Wednesday.
18. Jessica Alba's mini-mes Honor and Haven play dress-up in her closet.
19. Cutie pie North West struggles to choose one character on her way out the door.
20. Just a casual stroll with the princess of the Kardashian empire.
