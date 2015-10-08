Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Arrested For DUI After Crashing Car In L.A.

It’s unusual to see reality starlet Malika Haqq in the press for anything negative, so here’s to hoping she and anyone else involved is OK.

The 32-year-old twin, reality TV star, and best friend to Khloe Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence after she crashed her car on a Los Angeles highway earlier this morning.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Authorities responded and followed up with a sobriety test, which Malika reportedly failed:

Law enforcement sources tell us, Malika crashed on the 101 at around 3 AM. According to the CHP report, Malika showed “objective symptoms of intoxication.” We’re told deputies gave her a field sobriety test and she failed. Cops believe Malika was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her for DUI.

Malika, who attended a friend’s birthday party with her sister Khadijah earlier on in the evening (photo above), suffered the loss of close friend Chinx in May, who according to reports, was much more than a friend – although he was married at the time of his death.

She was released just before noon after posting a $30,000 bond, E! reports.

SOURCE: TMZ, E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

20 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112089”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112089″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112089″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112089” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Twinning! Malika & Khadijah Haqq's Best Moments (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 20 1. Malika and BFF Khloe rocking a pouty lip. Source:Splash News 2 of 20 2. The two sisters looked fab in Vegas for Khloe's birthday. Source:Getty 3 of 20 3. Back in 2006, Khadijah and Malika looked fresh in all white pantsuits. Source:Getty 4 of 20 4. Malika was always Khloe's right-hand woman for Lakers games back in 2010. Source:thehaqqtwins.tumblr.com 5 of 20 5. Twinning! Source:WENN 6 of 20 6. These two look like mirror images in their opposite side parts and black dresses at Tao in 2009. Source:Instagram 7 of 20 7. Whatcha doin? Source:Instagram 8 of 20 8. Sister, sister! Source:Instagram 9 of 20 9. Nails done, hair done, everything did. Source:Instagram 10 of 20 10. Mrs. Officer, Mrs. Officer. Source:Instagram 11 of 20 11. Bangs, no bangs. Source:Instagram 12 of 20 12. Showing love to a then-pregnant with baby North, Kim Kardashian. Source:Instagram 13 of 20 13. Muah! Source:Instagram 14 of 20 14. Up close and personal. Source:Instagram 15 of 20 15. Hear no evil. Source:Instagram 16 of 20 16. Both twins are glowing in this photo. Source:Instagram 17 of 20 17. Sitting pretty. Source:Instagram 18 of 20 18. Throwback! Check out besties Malika and KoKo in 2001. Source:Instagram 19 of 20 19. Jenner/Haqq sister sandwhich! Source:Instagram 20 of 20 20. Hey, you! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112089”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112089″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112089″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112089” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Arrested For DUI After Crashing Car In L.A. Twinning! Malika & Khadijah Haqq's Best Moments (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112089”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112089″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112089″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112089” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Arrested For DUI After Crashing Car In L.A. was originally published on globalgrind.com