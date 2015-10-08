Yup, people still haven’t learned that blackface just isn’t cool.

Black student groups at UCLA are up in arms about a predominantly White fraternity and sorority holding a “Kanye Western”-themed party. According to the student paper, the party-goers dressed in baggy clothes, blackface, and traditional Kardashian-like attire.

UCLA students protest after guests wear blackface to Kanye West-themed fraternity party http://t.co/TGidFtu7PN pic.twitter.com/cydgenTtpo — Independent US (@IndyUSA) October 8, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pictures of the party filled with Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Alpha Phi sorority members flooded social media and ignited the hashtag #blackbruinsmatter. According to the LA Times, the Afrikan Student Union is planning to meet at noon on Thursday at the Bruin Bear statue, where students will wear black.

Kelsee Thomas, a member of the Black student union, said students spoke to frat members at the party, and one even apologized, but laughed when she asked him to write a letter to the group.

“Everyone keep in mind that simply because I go to one of the top ranked institutions in the country, doesn’t mean I’m any farther away from ignorance and racism as anyone else. They just hide it behind frat/sorority themes, anonymous postings, and micro-aggressions,” she said on Facebook. “This isn’t over though.”

UCLA officials are investigating the matter. Expect way more of these stories to hit the air when Halloween parties start to roll around in a few weeks.

SOURCE: LA Times, Facebook, Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

It Begins: UCLA Students Wear Blackface To Kanye West-Themed Party was originally published on globalgrind.com