Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” Is The First Rap Song To Hit A Major Milestone

Wiz Khalifa has been on the tip of everybody’s tongue this year thanks to his emotional tribute record to Paul Walker. After crafting “See You Again” for the Furious 7 soundtrack, he instantly nabbed himself a number one record. Following that feat, his success segued over to YouTube.

The Charlie Puth-assisted hook has officially cracked the one BILLION mark on YouTube, making Wiz the first rapper to ever reach a billi. Check out the top 10 most watched videos of all-time on YouTube below.

Congrats to Wiz!

1. PSY – ‘Gangnam Style’ 2,426,500,822

2. Justin Bieber – ‘Baby’ 1,219,883,321

3. Taylor Swift – ‘Blank Space’ 1,188,147,147

4. Katy Perry – ‘Dark Horse’ 1,121,919,001

5. Katy Perry – ‘Roar’ 1,085,316,510

6. Taylor Swift – ‘Shake It Off’ 1,073,453,852

7. Enrique Iglesias – ‘Bailando’ 1,070,883,424

8. Meghan Trainor – ‘All About That Bass’ 1,046,823,436

9. Mark Ronson – ‘Uptown Funk’ 1,045,536,246

10. Wiz Khalifa – ‘See You Again’ 1,004,350,672

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

