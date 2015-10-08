Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” Is The First Rap Song To Hit A Major Milestone

Wiz Khalifa has been on the tip of everybody’s tongue this year thanks to his emotional tribute record to Paul Walker. After crafting “See You Again” for the Furious 7 soundtrack, he instantly nabbed himself a number one record. Following that feat, his success segued over to YouTube.
The Charlie Puth-assisted hook has officially cracked the one BILLION mark on YouTube, making Wiz the first rapper to ever reach a billi. Check out the top 10 most watched videos of all-time on YouTube below.
Congrats to Wiz!
1. PSY – ‘Gangnam Style’ 2,426,500,822
2. Justin Bieber – ‘Baby’ 1,219,883,321
3. Taylor Swift – ‘Blank Space’ 1,188,147,147
4. Katy Perry – ‘Dark Horse’ 1,121,919,001
5. Katy Perry – ‘Roar’ 1,085,316,510
6. Taylor Swift – ‘Shake It Off’ 1,073,453,852
7. Enrique Iglesias – ‘Bailando’ 1,070,883,424
8. Meghan Trainor – ‘All About That Bass’ 1,046,823,436
9. Mark Ronson – ‘Uptown Funk’ 1,045,536,246
10. Wiz Khalifa – ‘See You Again’ 1,004,350,672
SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty Images
1 of 41
1. Paul Walker and co-star Vin Diesel accept their golden popcorn at the MTV Movie Awards in 2002.
Source:Getty Images
2 of 41
2. Walker poses with his younger brother Cody at the Los Angeles premiere of "Timeline."
Source:Getty Images
3 of 41
3. Penelope Cruz and Paul pose for cameras at the premiere of the film "Noel" in 2003.
Source:Getty Images
4 of 41
4. Paul steps on stage alongside Ziyi Zhang to present an award at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards.
Source:Getty Images
5 of 41
5. Paul and his "Into The Blue" castmate Jessica Alba kick it at the film's premiere in 2005.
Source:Getty Images
6 of 41
6. Walker poses with Jason Biggs at the 2006 premiere of "Eight Below."
Source:Getty Images
7 of 41
7. Paul takes a moment to pose with his four-legged co-stars at the "Eight Below" premiere in 2006.
Source:Getty Images
8 of 41
8. Paul poses alongside David Zelon, the producer behind the "Fast & Furious" franchise, at the premiere of "Never Back Down" in 2008.
Source:Getty Images
9 of 41
9. Paul and Jordana Brewster share a moment before the premiere of "Fast & Furious" in 2009.
Source:Getty Images
10 of 41
10. Paul and Vin, who were not only co-stars, but close friends, share a laugh before heading in to the "Fast & Furious" premiere in 2009.
Source:Getty Images
11 of 41
11. The "Fast & Furious 4" cast gather for a photocall in 2009.
Source:Getty Images
12 of 41
12. A young Paul Walker takes to the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Skulls" in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
13 of 41
13. Paul poses at the 2001 premiere of "The Fast and the Furious."
Source:Getty Images
14 of 41
14. Walker and other celebrities party the night away after the 2002 Oscar's.
Source:Getty Images
15 of 41
15. Paul suits up for the Hollywood Film Festival in 2001.
Source:Getty Images
16 of 41
16. Walker keeps it casual at an early screening of the 2001 film "Joy Ride."
Source:Getty Images
17 of 41
17. Paul steps out in a crushed velvet suit jacket at the premiere of "Timeline" in 2003.
Source:Getty Images
18 of 41
18. Paul Walker sports all black everything for the premiere of "Noel" in 2004.
Source:Getty Images
19 of 41
19. Walker dresses down for the Sundance Film Festival in 2005.
Source:Getty Images
20 of 41
20. Paul hits the Maxim Super Bowl Party in a hoodie and jeans in 2005.
Source:Getty Images
21 of 41
21. A photographer catches Paul intensely watching the races at the 3rd Annual Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix in 2005.
Source:Getty Images
22 of 41
22. Check out those baby blues.
Source:Getty Images
23 of 41
23. Walker suits up for a race at the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix.
Source:Getty Images
24 of 41
24. Paul was all smiles on the 2005 MTV Movie Awards red carpet.
Source:Getty Images
25 of 41
25. A close-up of Paul at the premiere of Disney's "Eight Below" in 2006.
Source:Getty Images
26 of 41
26. Paul kicks it backstage at the MTV2 "Rock Countdown."
Source:Getty Images
27 of 41
27. Walker stepped out looking dapper for the premiere of "Flags of Our Fathers" in 2006.
Source:Getty Images
28 of 41
28. Walker sports a fitted black suit for the 2008 premiere of "Never Back Down."
Source:Getty Images
29 of 41
29. Paul proudly struts down the red carpet at the "Fast & Furious" premiere in 2008.
Source:Getty Images
30 of 41
30. Paul sports a shiny sport coat, black button down, denim and his million dollar smile for the European premiere of "Fast & Furious."
Source:Getty Images
31 of 41
31. Paul and the rest of the "Fast & Furious" family gather for a photocall for "Fast & Furious 4" in 2009.
Source:Getty Images
32 of 41
32. Walker sports classic black and white for the 2009 European premiere of "Fast & Furious 4."
Source:Getty Images
33 of 41
33. Paul Walker happily fields questions from reporters during a summer press tour in 2009.
Source:Getty Images
34 of 41
34. Paul at the "Fast & Furious" premiere in Madrid in 2009.
Source:Getty Images
35 of 41
35. Walker poses for promo photos while shooting "Fast & Furious 5" in Rome in 2011.
Source:Getty Images
36 of 41
36. Paul Walker taking questions during a "Fast & Furious 5" press conference.
Source:Getty Images
37 of 41
37. Walker heads to the ballpark during a little downtime for a L.A. Dodgers game in 2011.
Source:Getty Images
38 of 41
38. Paul and the rest of the "Fast & Furious" crew accept an award for their amazing work at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.
Source:Getty Images
39 of 41
39. Paul and Vin deliver a little speech at CinemaCon 2013.
Source:Getty Images
40 of 41
40. Walker rocks blue and purple for the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere in 2013.
Source:Getty Images
41 of 41
41. We could never get enough of Paul's smile!
Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” Is The First Rap Song To Hit A Major Milestone was originally published on globalgrind.com