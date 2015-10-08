Music NOW
Jussie Smollett Feat. Pitbull “No Doubt About It” (NEW VIDEO)

The crooner and Miami rapper teamed up for their enthusiastic party anthem.

With Empire taking off in season 2, fans can definitely look forward to tons of new music, and last night’s episode might have had some of the best yet.

Not only did Bryshere Y. Gray‘s character, Hakeem, perform a new track that’s been well-received by viewers, but Jussie Smollett and Pitbull dropped their new music video for “No Doubt About It” after the show.

The crooner and Miami rapper teamed up for their enthusiastic party anthem, which is sure to get fans up on their feet dancing in weeks to come. In the visuals, Jussie gets a text from Pitbull about a party at the Empire Estates, which he races over to in his hot sports car.

After arriving, he’s greeted by tons of models, champagne, and a full-fledged pool party in the backyard. Eventually, Jussie and Pitbull take a jump in the water themselves.

Check out the new visuals for the duo’s “No Doubt About It” single above.

Jussie Smollett Feat. Pitbull "No Doubt About It" (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

